Going Through An Intuition Growth Spurt? Here's How To Handle It, From A Professional Intuitive
Your intuition is not static, but is meant to evolve and expand over your lifetime. Sometimes this growth is slow and steady, and occasionally you could experience an intuition growth spurt, when the growth is sudden and substantial.
Here's how to recognize an intuition growth spurt, plus how to support yourself when you're going through one.
What exactly is an intuition growth spurt?
Just like physical growth spurts when you were a kid and grew two sizes in shoes over a single summer, a new psychic pathway can open up for you in a short space of time, or one that’s already open can become significantly stronger.
The four main psychic pathways are clairaudience (hearing a gentle voice in your mind as guidance); clairvoyance (seeing images in your mind as guidance); claircognizance (having breakthrough thoughts and mental downloads as guidance) and clairsentience (feeling guidance as energy, emotions, or physical stimuli).
The four clairs provide internal guidance, but intuition growth spurts can also help you receive more external guidance, such as synchronicities, or even help you better connect with your spirit guides.
Why do intuition growth spurts happen?
If you’re experiencing an intuition growth spurt, you can, of course, ask your own intuition to discern why. But there are a few typical reasons why your intuition grows suddenly and substantially, including the following:
- It’s the right moment in your soul’s destiny or timeline. Some intuitive gifts are meant to open or expand in divine timing. When this is the cause of an intuition growth spurt, it truly seems to happen out of the blue.
- You’ve been studying intuition and practicing using your own. The more you learn and master intuition—like reading books on intuition or working with divination cards like my oracle deck Awakening Intuition—the more it will grow. While the growth can be slow and steady for a time, you might eventually experience a big growth spurt!
- There are more sensitive and intuitive people in close proximity to you. Spending time with another intuitive friend and sharing best practices, or taking a spiritual workshop with a group of sensitive people, could open your own system up. Other people may seem like a subtle influence, yet it can really encourage a growth spurt.
How can you support yourself during an intuition growth spurt?
The golden rule here is to increase your overall self-care. Specifically, try these simple tips:
- Take good care of your physical body. No matter how you receive guidance from the four clairs, it all runs through your physical body. Think of it like the grounded antennae that picks up all that psychic info. Lean into the diet you know is healthy for you, take whatever medication or supplements support you, practice good work/play balance in your life, get gentle exercise, and grab extra rest. If you’re managing chronic conditions, recovering from an injury, or on a healing journey, keep making your body a top priority.
- Create more open space in your life. Lower the level of overwhelm in your life any way you can, because increased intuitive ability can be slightly overwhelming at first. In time your new abilities will settle and integrate into your system, and this will be as natural as riding a bike. But for the first few weeks or months, get nourishing alone time, don’t over-schedule yourself socially, and stick to healthy boundaries at work.
- Celebrate! Part of self-care is being with your emotional experience, which includes the feel-good feels. Remind yourself this is a positive development and celebrate yourself and your intuition! This sends a signal to your system that the expansion is positive, which can help your intuition open even more. Intuition growth spurts are not a regular occurrence, so commemorate this milestone.
The takeaway
When in doubt, take it easy as your intuition opens up in new ways. It can definitely feel overwhelming at first, so to that end, never hesitate to reach out for support from fellow sensitive/intuitive people when you need it. With practice and patience, your new psychic pathways will feel second-nature—and help bring more clarity to your life.