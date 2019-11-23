If you're anything like me, you might tend to get very uninspired in the wintertime. I crave blankets, sleeping in, warmth, and Harry Potter movies as the days start to get shorter. Around this time of year, I also hear a lot from my clients that they're lacking inspiration too. People who love their work or relationships or travel seem to simply lose the gusto for it.

The cold weather can leave us feeling unmotivated and lacking energy. These winter blues—scientifically known as seasonal affective disorder—may affect up to 10 million Americans, according to Psychology Today. The limited hours of sunshine leave many of us waking up in the dark morning and leaving work well after the sunsets, which can feel dismal and stamp out inspiration. It's hard to feel into your purpose or to manifest creative energy in these gray and quiet months.

Even though the weather may be uninspiring, I encourage you to continue to radically show up for yourself and your great work. Intentionally, I am spending this winter promising myself that I will still share my work from a place of soul-aligned inspiration. The best way to do this is by taking time out of our scheduled day to connect to practices that stimulate inspiration.

Here are a few practices that can help keep you in a healthy and inspired state: