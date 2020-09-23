In order to find out how motor learning memory is impacted by sport, the researchers had 15 males, none of whom were considered "athletes," test their memory on three different occasions. The participants were asked to take the tests after after 30 minutes of moderate cycling, after 15 minutes of intensive cycling, and after resting.

The researchers found that the results of the memory test were best after the intensive workout.

In addition to the memory test, they also collected data on participants endocannabinoid levels. Endocannabinoids are produced by the brain during intense physical exertion, and are responsible for some of the positive benefits of exercise, including that feeling of euphoria you get after a great workout. "These same molecules bind to receptors in the hippocampus, the main brain structure for memory processing," explained Kinga Igloi, a lecturer in the laboratory of Professor Sophie Schwartz who led this research.

They found that the levels of endocannabinoids was also higher in participants after intense physical activity, which suggests this type of activity supports memory function, too.