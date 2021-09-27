Inner Beauty: Support Your Hair, Skin, And Nails With This Juicy Formula*

Gone are the days where beauty is confined to the boundaries of symmetry and perfect ratios. When it comes to ideals of beauty, our culture seems to be (finally) growing up, and ready to leave the impossible expectations behind. We’re starting to learn that true beauty, the meaningful kind, starts from within and ripples out. And most women are on the same page: A 2019 AARP survey revealed that 92% of women agree inner confidence is more important than outer beauty.
True beauty simply feels good. It’s rooted in a healthy lifestyle where our body is deeply nourished, and our mind is kind. Approaching beauty from an inside-out perspective is not only a sweet relief, it’s also more effective. Look at the beauty basics of luscious hair, bright skin, and strong nails: Plain and simple, they all begin with proper nutrients.
No amount of nail polish, hair spray, or exfoliators will beat the good old fashion nutrients that support hair, skin, and nails in the first place. And that’s where vitafusion™ Hair, Skin, and Nails Gummy Vitamins come in.* Full of ingredients that inspire the inner beauty we’re talking about, these vitamins fit right into any beauty routine.* And after you get to know these three key ingredients (plus the other nutrients in this beauty-centric multivitamin), you’ll understand why.
Inner Beauty Ingredients
Biotin
When you hear anything about biotin, phrases like great hair and glowing skin are soon to follow. Biotin is a water-soluble vitamin, also known as vitamin B7 or sometimes “vitamin H.” Where did its fancy name come from? Biotin is derived from the Greek word biotios, which means “sustenance.” That has something to do with its role in supporting the enzymes that turn the fats, carbs, and proteins we eat into cellular energy.*
Because biotin helps support healthy hair, skin, and nails, why not make it part of your daily beauty routine?* Each serving of vitafusion™ Hair, Skin, and Nails Gummy Vitamins provides 5,000 mcg of biotin. That’s more than 16,000% the Daily Value of this essential nutrient — and there’s nothing like feeling that your body is deeply nourished to spark that glow of inner beauty.*
Antioxidant Vitamins C & E
Antioxidants — it’s one of those wellness words we hear all the time, with an easily forgettable definition. Reminder: When exposed to pollution and sunlight, or even exercising metabolizing food, and aging, our body forms free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can cause a process known as oxidative stress, which isn’t good for our cells… Including those involved in the health of our skin and hair.
According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, antioxidants are “substances that may prevent or delay some types of cell damage.” And, “antioxidant molecules have been shown to counteract oxidative stress.” There are many forms of antioxidants, and vitamins C and E are two of them. In terms of beauty, these powerful antioxidants help fight free radicals.* Vitamin C is also essential for the body’s production of collagen, one of the main proteins involved in the health of our hair, skin, and nail beds.*
Make it a ritual
Just three vitafusion™ Hair, Skin, and Nails Gummy Vitamins contain two times the amount of vitamin E and six times the amount of vitamin C versus the leading hair, skin, and nails supplement. Folded into the convenience of a gummy vitamin (that tastes like a splash of natural raspberry) this multivitamin helps us get our beauty nutrients with hardly any effort at all.* And when it comes to beauty routines, we know less effort is a breath of fresh air.
Remember that a solid beauty ritual isn’t solely about looking our best. It’s much more about feeling our best. And at the most basic level, that looks like providing our body with the nutrients it needs to radiate. First we support our hair, skin, and nails with key ingredients (biotin, vitamin C, vitamin E, and more in a multi)* — then comes the curling iron and nail polish. They say beauty is only skin deep, but that’s outdated wisdom. True beauty actually sits at our deepest core, and our rituals are about sharing that beauty with the world.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.