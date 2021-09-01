In A Workout Rut? Here's What Your Routine Is Missing

Over the years, we've learned a lot about what it takes to land a solid workout routine. And guess what—it's not all blood, sweat, and tears. Sometimes the strongest regimen is the one that is open to change, allows for rest, or even loses steam from time to time. And none of these things are signs of failure.

A workout rut might actually be something to be grateful for—and hear us out. A routine is built upon regularity, right? But our bodies are changing all the time. And studies have even shown that exercise variety leads to the greatest health improvements (versus doing the same thing all the time). So too much of a routine may not serve us at all... And a workout rut can give us permission to finally move on.