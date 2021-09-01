In A Workout Rut? Here's What Your Routine Is Missing

Over the years, we've learned a lot about what it takes to land a solid workout routine. And guess what—it's not all blood, sweat, and tears. Sometimes the strongest regimen is the one that is open to change, allows for rest, or even loses steam from time to time. And none of these things are signs of failure.
A workout rut might actually be something to be grateful for—and hear us out. A routine is built upon regularity, right? But our bodies are changing all the time. And studies have even shown that exercise variety leads to the greatest health improvements (versus doing the same thing all the time). So too much of a routine may not serve us at all... And a workout rut can give us permission to finally move on.
Out of the rut: It starts here.
A workout rut means we no longer have the willpower to force ourselves into the same actions. So the simple way to get out of it? Try something new. Figure out what's missing so you can get excited about moving and grooving again. That doesn't just mean finding a creative way to sweat. It can also look like adding support to your workout routine with supplements like the Trim Line by Body Complete Rx available at The Vitamin Shoppe®.* The process of getting out of a rut is different for everyone, so let's figure out what you're missing and get back on track!
Out with the old.
How to spot a workout rut? Suddenly everything feels more exciting than gearing up and working out. When you'd rather clean your house, take notice and ask yourself... What's getting old? Maybe too much running has your knees aching, and it's time to find a gentler form of cardio, like swimming. Maybe you've plateaued at your Vinyasa yoga studio, and it's time to dive into the vigor of Ashtanga. Adding a new component to your workout routine—a class format, instructor, or even outfit—can make all the difference in sparking fresh energy.
Energy is everything, which is why the RENEW Energy Drops by Body Complete Rx are perfect for reinspiring your workouts.* Delivering five powerful B-complex vitamins (B2, B3, B5, B6, and B12), RENEW supports energy levels and metabolism.* Plus, vitamin B6 helps promote healthy nerves, skin, and red blood cells, and riboflavin helps you make more out of what you eat.* Workout and energy ruts go hand-in-hand—these drops are your ladder out!*
Set new and relevant goals.
Every workout needs a sweatworthy why behind it—otherwise, Netflix will remain infinitely more appealing. Whether we realize it or not, we always hit the gym with some kind of goal. But whether it's weight management or getting stronger, it's critical that our goals stay malleable. When the inevitable winds of change blow in—a rigid goal will crumble, a fluid goal will adapt. Plus, it may be the case that your workout routine is based on a goal that was relevant three months ago... But what does your present self want and need out of fitness?
As you set new goals, accept all forms of help in getting where you want to go. The Body Complete Rx CONTROL Appetite Suppressant Capsules, for example, make any weight management goal much more approachable.* Formulated with green coffee bean extract, these capsules go to work in the process of fat and carbohydrate absorption in the food we eat.* Additional ingredients like green tea, Garcinia cambogia, caffeine, and raspberry ketones also help promote weight management.* No one ever said we had to tackle our goals alone.
Nourish yourself enough to stay motivated.
Sometimes, a workout rut indicates that our movement of choice has expired. But we might also find ourselves uninspired to move because we're not actually nourished enough to do so. As we know, when it comes to wellness, all things are connected. What your workout may actually be missing is proper nutrients. Make sure you're eating enough and at the right times. Experts recommend a meal two to four hours before your workout that's rich in carbs, moderate in protein, and lower in fat.
Body Complete Rx BOOST Metabolism Drops are a great sidekick for staying nourished and revving up your metabolism.* Combining the adaptogenic power of maca, rhodiola, and astragalus, this formula supports metabolism and healthy thyroid function while promoting a better mood.* We like to think of these drops as a little kick of motivation when our fitness goals feel a bit larger than life.*
Design a workout that has meaning.
As human beings, the search for meaning is hardwired into everything we do, workouts included. That means we'll be far more inclined to stick with a workout that feeds our soul, versus one that feels mandatory. This explains the popularity of yoga these days—because it's linked with personal growth. Or why mantras and intentions have worked their way into weight rooms and cycling studios alike... If it gives us purpose, we're coming back for more.
In a similar vein, Body Complete Rx is a thriving, Black-woman-owned company packed with purpose. Made for everyone, with women of color in mind, their plant-based supplements are all about making healthy living a full-on lifestyle. More specifically, the vegan-friendly Trim Line is formulated to make weight management feel easier and healthier than ever before. Here's what CEO Samia Gore has to say about it:
"Through my own weight loss journey, I learned there are no quick fixes but there are plant-based aids that can make the journey easier. The TRIM system is designed to support those like me who are really looking to lose weight, change their lives, and truly be on a path to wellness."*
Change is our friend.
When we find something that works, we tend to stick to it. That's human nature. But it's also important to recognize when the same-old is ready to be swapped for the brand-new. As it turns out, what your workout is "missing" may actually be what guides you toward brighter versions of YOU. So take a closer look at your routine, get all the support you need from the Body Complete Rx Trim Line at The Vitamin Shoppe®, and start blazing a new trail to your healthiest self yet.*
