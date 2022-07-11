Important PSA: Your Gut Health Supplement May Be Missing This Key Component

As if it wasn’t already obvious, gut health is one of our favorite things to talk about at mindbodygreen. That’s because it’s one topic that everyone can benefit from. The gut microbiome is closely connected to the rest of our health, so it’s one of the first places we turn when things go awry. Supporting gut microbial balance is essential—and it’s time we start talking about how postbiotics play into that equation.*
At this point, you’re probably familiar with prebiotics and probiotics, but postbiotics are far less talked about. In fact, many people haven’t even heard of postbiotics. But as it turns out, postbiotics are just as important for helping to support our gut bacteria. That’s why Ritual included prebiotics, probiotics, and a postbiotic in their new Synbiotic+ supplement, designed to help support gut, digestive, and immune health.* But let’s dive into how these biotics work together to promote gut health—and why postbiotics have come under the spotlight.*
Shop this Story:
Ritual Synbiotic+$50
3-in-1 clinically-studied prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotic to support a balanced gut microbiome.*
Breaking down the biotics.
The gut microbiota consists of trillions of microorganisms, including bacteria (good and bad), fungi, archaea, and viruses. Your gut microbiome is as unique as your fingerprint and can change based on your lifestyle. Prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics, like the ones in Ritual’s Synbiotic+ supplement, help to support gut microbial balance.* But here’s our SparkNotes guide to each:
Prebiotics: Prebiotics are defined as nondigestible food ingredients (e.g., certain fibers) that provide nourishment for the beneficial bacteria in our guts.* Naturally occurring prebiotics are found in foods like flaxseed, raw asparagus, green bananas, raw jicama, dandelion greens, raw garlic, raw leek, and onions.
Probiotics: Probiotics are defined as live microorganisms that provide health benefits when consumed in adequate amounts.* Foods that are known for being rich in probiotics include tempeh, sauerkraut, apple cider vinegar, kimchi, pickles, miso, and more.
Postbiotics: Postbiotics are defined as bioactive compounds produced by beneficial bacteria during the fermentation process in the gut when prebiotics feed probiotics.*
Honing in on postbiotics.
Ok so probiotics add good bacteria to the gut and prebiotics feed that bacteria so that it can flourish. But why are postbiotics important? Well, as mentioned above, postbiotics are produced when the good bacteria in the gut (including ingested probiotics) ferment prebiotics and dietary fibers. These postbiotics are the beneficial byproducts that help support gut health.*
There are several different postbiotic compounds that have been identified, including butyrate, which is the primary energy source for the cells that line the colon.* When it comes to supplementation, Ritual’s Synbiotic+ is a great option because it’s made with tributyrin, a triglyceride (fat) source of butyrate.*
Streamlined gut support.
While maintaining a diet that includes pre- and probiotic foods can help to support gut health, it’s not always easy. Whether you’re constantly on-the-go, a picky eater, or simply lack access to such foods, there are a number of obstacles that can stand in the way. That’s why implementing a supplement like Synbiotic+, which offers a streamlined approach to gut health support, may be a convenient option.*
In addition to the postbiotic, butyrate, Synbiotic+ is formulated with clinically-studied probiotics, BB-12® (Bifidobacterium animalis ssp. lactis) and LGG® (Lactobacillus rhamnosus), which provide live microorganisms that contribute to healthy gut microflora, as well as the prebiotic, PreforPro®, which is designed to help those beneficial gut microbes flourish.* In each serving, 11 billion CFUs of the probiotic blend are nestled within a delayed-release, minty-tasting capsule, created to help reach the colon (not the stomach), an ideal place for probiotics to survive and grow.*
The takeaway.
Gut health can play an important role in overall wellness—which is why we’re all about giving our guts a little extra TLC. Synbiotic+ can be a great way to help support gut health with pre-, pro-, and a postbiotic.* The important takeaway is that prebiotics and probiotics aren’t the only biotics in town. Postbiotics may be the new kids on the block, but they’re comin’ in hot. And we’re here for it!