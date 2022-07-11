Important PSA: Your Gut Health Supplement May Be Missing This Key Component

As if it wasn’t already obvious, gut health is one of our favorite things to talk about at mindbodygreen. That’s because it’s one topic that everyone can benefit from. The gut microbiome is closely connected to the rest of our health, so it’s one of the first places we turn when things go awry. Supporting gut microbial balance is essential—and it’s time we start talking about how postbiotics play into that equation.*

At this point, you’re probably familiar with prebiotics and probiotics, but postbiotics are far less talked about. In fact, many people haven’t even heard of postbiotics. But as it turns out, postbiotics are just as important for helping to support our gut bacteria. That’s why Ritual included prebiotics, probiotics, and a postbiotic in their new Synbiotic+ supplement, designed to help support gut, digestive, and immune health.* But let’s dive into how these biotics work together to promote gut health—and why postbiotics have come under the spotlight.*