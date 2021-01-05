This Beautiful Project Preserves Your Family Recipes For Future Generations

Think of recipes as passwords to tastiness. Start by asking yourself the following: How do you keep track of recipes now? Are you an index card traditionalist? Do you have a stained and battle-worn notebook? Have you gone digital and created a document, or do you rely on a recipe app?

Regardless of the method, your goal is to preserve them so future generations don't lose their appetite. Literally.

Let's get the basics out of the way, especially for those who love to cook but don't have an organized recipe system in place. Just like organizing passwords, a medical journal, or other heirlooms, saving family recipes involves committing things you have in your head—or scattered all over the place—to one easy-to-understand system. The only difference between recipes and other items is that recipes are an absolute joy to share and eat.