Contributing writers

Abby Schneiderman, cofounder and co-CEO of Everplans, is an industry expert in the areas of digital estate planning, technology, and consumerism. She is a Forbes.com contributor and has been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and CNBC.

Adam Seifer, cofounder and co-CEO of Everplans, has helped create multiple huge online communities and networks and is an inventor on “the social networking patent” now owned by LinkedIn.



Schneiderman and Seifer co-authored the book In Case You Get Hit By A Bus: How to Organize Your Life Now for When You’re Not Around Later with Gene Newman. Newman serves as Everplans’ editorial and education director and has spent his career as a writer, editor, and content leader for Maxim.com, Hachette Filipacchi Digital, and other lifestyle properties. All three authors live in New York City.