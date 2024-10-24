Advertisement
I'm An RD & This Is The Only Probiotic I Trust To Alleviate My Bloat*
I've been on the probiotic bandwagon for years now. And wow, has my routine evolved over time as I've completed nutrition degrees and begun working closely with supplements.
At first, I just selected the cheapest brand of probiotics from my local pharmacy (which probably didn't even contain live bacteria, let alone list the strains). Then once I learned more about specific probiotic strains (because the benefits are seen with certain types of bacteria provided in certain amounts), I started taking three different probiotics to get the strains and debloating benefits I wanted.
But that quickly became expensive and tiring—as it included taking upward of four capsules a day (for probiotics alone!).
So when mindbodygreen launched advanced probiotic+ with bloat support a few years ago, I was stoked to see it included all of the probiotic strains that I was bending over backward to get. Now, I could finally simplify my routine.
A research-backed solution to address bloat
I've struggled with bloating for ages. I tend to feel overly full after meals (no matter what foods or how much I eat). I started to go on walks after dinner to help promote digestion, but I wanted to do something more.
The main reason advanced probiotic+ with bloat support was so appealing was the inclusion of three specific strains that have all been clinically studied to address and alleviate bloat. In particular:
- B. lactis Bi-07 (10 billion CFU): Helps ease abdominal bloating1 and supports healthy immune function*
- B. lactis HN019 (2 billion CFU): Supports digestion and regularity while reducing gas*
- L. acidophilus NCFM (10 billion CFU): Helps with bloating abdominal comfort2*
Now my daily routine is simplified
At first, I truly didn't need much convincing to give advanced probiotic+ with bloat support a go (I honestly feel like it was formulated for me).
But I've stuck with it because I've noticed a difference in my bloating within about two months of starting it.
And quite frankly, it's so convenient. The probiotic is shelf-stable (no refrigeration required), and I have it set for monthly delivery. So taking it daily is an ingrained habit at this point. I've even recommended probiotic+ to loved ones to add to their regimen too.
I know that I'm likely more particular than most when it comes to choosing a probiotic. But I hope that you will be too. The right probiotic strains can have such a positive impact on your gut health and overall well-being, while taking random, unidentified strains (from many commercial brands) won't be effective and could even be harmful.
The takeaway
This unique probiotic formula has been tested for precision, potency, and purity, and each strain included has been clinically studied—all so you can trust that it's actually working.*
