I'm An RD & Here's Why I Use Meditative Hypnosis For Weight Loss

Meditative hypnosis has been reported to exhibit a positive effect on treating stress-related disorders such as anxiety and depression through making positive changes in participant’s functioning and altering their brain wave activity.

I've seen that this process can help reprogram negative thought patterns, increase motivation, and enhance self-control. Scientific evidence supports the notion that hypnosis can contribute to successful weight loss outcomes when (and this is important!) combined with healthy lifestyle changes.

So, how does it really work? Hypnosis involves using breathwork in combination with guided visualizations to send a signal to the body that it is safe to perform non-essential functions (a.k.a. enter "rest and digest" mode). During hypnosis, the mind enters a relaxed state. Theta waves in the brain give us the feeling of just getting up in the morning: We are awake, but not fully aware of our surroundings.

This allows the hypnotherapist to access the subconscious mind and suggest positive and empowering messages regarding healthy weight goals.

Milton Erickson, an American psychiatrist who utilized meditation, once said “Patients are patients because they are out of rapport with their own unconscious. They have had too much programming from outside—so much that they have lost touch with their inner selves.”

Over the years, I have developed a guided meditation that combines breathwork, theta healing, and hypnosis practices to help people get back in touch with their inner world.