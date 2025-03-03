Skip to Content
Beauty

I Used To Hate Brow Pencils, But ILIA's Clean Option Helps Me Fake A Brow Tint 

Jamie Schneider
March 03, 2025
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
ILIA Brows
Image by ILIA / mbg Creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I'm not shy about my aversion to brow pencils. I can acknowledge their ability to create tiny, hairlike wisps in precise areas—perfect if you have noticeable gaps like me.

However, most pencils contain waxes (candelilla, carnauba, etc.) that help the pigment adhere to the brows and hold its shape, which means they can also grip the fine hairs with each stroke. 

My brows are superfine, sensitive, and—I'll be honest—just plain wimpy, so it's easy for those waxes to grab onto the hairs and tug against the follicle. No matter how gently I wield the pencil, I always wind up with an irritated and red brow area. 

So I stuck to brow powder and gel instead and avoided pencils like the plague. That is, until I got my hands on ILIA's newest launch: the In Full Micro-Tip Brow Pencil. (I'm a devout Super Serum Skin Tint stan, so if there's any brand to get me back on the brow pencil train, I know it's ILIA.) 

I've been using the product for the past year, and I can proudly call myself a brow pencil convert. There's no irritation, no redness, just gloriously full and fluffy brows.

In Full Micro-Tip Brow Pencil

ILIA brow pencil

About my brows: sensitive and sparse

No, I did not succumb to the tweezer-happy trend of the early aughts. I was just born with thin, light, and very sensitive brows. Do I wish I could sport fluffy, caterpillar-like face framers?

Of course I do, but it's just not in the cards for me. I've made my peace with my subpar brow game. 

That's not to say I enjoy them looking sparse and gappy. I'll commit to just about anything I can to make my arches appear fuller—tinted brow gels, powders, growth serums, you name it.

I also swear by a regular brow tint (performed by my brow wizard, Joey Healy), which maximizes the surface area by catching those light vellus hairs that often go unnoticed. 

ILIA brow products
Image by Jamie Schneider / mbg Creative

Why I love Ilia's formula

ILIA's pencil does include synthetic wax, which I admit did make me a bit nervous. But I find it's actually quite soft, effortlessly gliding across my brows without any pulling or tugging.

The micro-fine tip also allows me to draw directly on the skin without yanking precious brow hairs in the process. 

I use the taupe shade, which deposits the perfect light brown pigment onto my arches; a couple of swipes with the attached spoolie to blend, and I'm left with soft, diffused, fluffy-looking brows. 

Jamie's brows after using ILIA
Image by Jamie Schneider / mbg Creative

I've also been pairing it with ILIA's In Frame Brow Gel, which includes hydrolyzed quinoa and a special hair renewal complex to promote growth as it holds brows in place.

The formula itself feels super flexible—it's so lightweight, I honestly thought it was more of a light-hold brow gel—but it actually sets my brows all day long, so no reapplication is necessary. 

In Frame Brow Gel

ILIA brow gel

Our assistant beauty editor, Hannah Frye, also considers herself a fan: "Sometimes you need a brow gel that will last as long as your nine-to-five, and this one does," she says after testing the clear gel. "Not only that, but it's so lightweight that my brows feel like they can actually move under the gel's strong hold." 

Relying on this duo, I'm even able to wait longer between my brow tint appointments. A few pencil strokes are all I need for my brows to look just as full as they did post-service.

I'll still opt for a tint later in the summer when I'm too lazy to even look at my makeup, but for now, the pencil-gel combo has me covered.

In Full Micro-Tip Brow Pencil

ILIA brow pencil

The takeaway

I always shied away from brow pencils. Most options I've tried yank on my sensitive brow hairs, causing redness and even hair loss.

So I'll be honest: ILIA's In Full Micro-Tip Brow Pencil made me raise a gappy, sparse brow. But I've been using it for one year, and all my brow hairs remain intact—in fact, they're stronger and fluffier than ever before.

More On This Topic

How This World-Renowned Surgeon Keeps Up With Her Dynamic Days
Paid Content | Toyota

How This World-Renowned Surgeon Keeps Up With Her Dynamic Days

Braelyn Wood

3 Daily Habits That Slow Down The Formation Of Wrinkles Naturally
Beauty

3 Daily Habits That Slow Down The Formation Of Wrinkles Naturally

Hannah Frye

3 Ways To Ease Coffee Jitters Without Giving Up Your Daily Cup
Beauty

3 Ways To Ease Coffee Jitters Without Giving Up Your Daily Cup

Hannah Frye

What Your Under-Eye Wrinkles Are Telling You (And How To Smooth Them)
Beauty

What Your Under-Eye Wrinkles Are Telling You (And How To Smooth Them)

Hannah Frye

3 Quick Ways To Support Dewy Body Skin (Yes, It's Possible)
Beauty

3 Quick Ways To Support Dewy Body Skin (Yes, It's Possible)

Hannah Frye

The 3 Most Common Causes Of Crepey Skin (& Their Natural Solutions)
Beauty

The 3 Most Common Causes Of Crepey Skin (& Their Natural Solutions)

Alexandra Engler

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
