Using This Medicine For Eczema? New Research Says You're Wasting Your Time
As someone who struggles with eczema, I have never been one to turn down a Benadryl during a flare up. And I'm not the only one—nearly half of people with atopic dermatitis in the United States use oral antihistamines to manage their symptoms.
Intuitively, it makes sense. Histamine causes itching, so antihistamines should help with eczema itch. Except, according to a sweeping new analysis, they probably don't.
What the study found
A huge meta-analysis published in The BMJ1 reviewed 47 randomized controlled trials examining oral antihistamines in people with atopic dermatitis. The analysis covered both first-generation antihistamines (older drugs with a sedative effect like Benadryl) and second-generation antihistamines (newer, non-sedating options like Zyrtec and Claritin).
The review showed that neither type of antihistamine provided clinically meaningful improvements in itch severity, sleep quality, or flare frequency compared to placebo or other treatments. A "clinically meaningful" difference means a change that a patient would actually notice and feel in their daily life, and antihistamines didn't clear that bar.
The researchers noted that the available trial data is somewhat limited, but the findings still reveal a clear direction. For most people with atopic dermatitis, oral antihistamines are unlikely to make a meaningful difference.
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The cost of first-generation antihistamines
The analysis specifically advises against first-generation antihistamines specifically. Not only do they have limited benefit for eczema, but these drugs may also impair cognitive function. If you've ever taken Benadryl, you understand the sleepy, foggy feeling that washes over you after taking the drug.
This is consistent with what's known about how these older antihistamines work. They cross the blood-brain barrier and block receptors involved in alertness, memory, and mental processing.
For someone ocassionally taking Benadryl for allergies, that sedating effect might feel like a minor inconvenience. But for someone using it regularly to manage a chronic skin condition, the cognitive trade-off is harder to justify, especially when the drug isn't meaningfully addressing the condition it's being used for.
Research has also shown that eczema can disrupt sleep and cognitive processing, making the cognitive burden of first-generation antihistamines an even more significant concern. Based on this information, the researchers concluded that the potential harms of first-generation antihistamines likely outweigh their benefits for atopic dermatitis.
Why people keep reaching for them
So if antihistamines don't work well for eczema, why are they so widely used?
Part of the answer is familiarity. Antihistamines are cheap, widely available, and have been recommended for eczema for decades. Clinical guidelines in many countries have already moved away from recommending antihistamines for atopic dermatitis, but prescribing habits and patient behavior haven't fully caught up.
Antihistamines are also associated with allergy relief and, in the public mind, eczema is often grouped with other allergic conditions like hay fever and asthma. In classic allergic reactions, histamine is the primary driver of symptoms, so blocking it works well. In atopic dermatitis, the itch mechanism is more complex. Multiple signaling pathways are involved, and histamine plays a smaller, less central role. Blocking histamine alone doesn't address the underlying inflammation or the other itch signals driving the condition.
Basically, while the logic behind reaching for an antihistamine is sound, the science doesn't back it up.
What actually works
The good news is that there are treatments with strong evidence behind them. The study itself points to several options that have demonstrated meaningful benefit for atopic dermatitis:
- Topical corticosteroids: These remain the first-line treatment for most people with atopic dermatitis. Applied directly to the skin, these creams reduce inflammation and relieve itch more effectively than oral antihistamines. You can get prescriptions for these, or purchase an OTC cortisone at your local pharmacy.
- Topical calcineurin inhibitors: These are a non-steroidal option for sensitive areas like the face and skin folds. These treatments work by calming the immune response in the skin. These typically need to be prescribed by a dermatologist.
- Inejectable medications: For moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, injectable medications that target specific immune pathways have shown significant results in clinical trials. These are prescription treatments typically managed by a dermatologist.
- Trigger management: Identifying and avoiding personal triggers, including certain fabrics, soaps, detergents, and environmental allergens, can meaningfully reduce flare frequency. Understanding the gut-skin connection may also play a role in managing flares for some people, as some people are triggered by certain foods.
- Moisturization: Consistent use of fragrance-free moisturizer helps repair the skin barrier, which is very important for atopic dermatitis.
The takeaway
This research isn't meant to suggest that antihistamines are never appropriate. If you have both eczema and seasonal allergies, they may still be useful for managing your allergy symptoms. But if you're using them as a standalone strategy for eczema itch, the evidence says it's time to look elsewhere.
If you have eczema and antihistamines are part of your regular routine, this analysis is a good reason to revisit that habit with your doctor. A dermatologist can help you find an approach that's actually matched to how atopic dermatitis works, and to how your skin specifically behaves. Researchers are also finding gentler, more precise ways to diagnose eczema and psoriasis, which means the options are better than they've ever been.