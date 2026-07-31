Antihistamines are also associated with allergy relief and, in the public mind, eczema is often grouped with other allergic conditions like hay fever and asthma. In classic allergic reactions, histamine is the primary driver of symptoms, so blocking it works well. In atopic dermatitis, the itch mechanism is more complex. Multiple signaling pathways are involved, and histamine plays a smaller, less central role. Blocking histamine alone doesn't address the underlying inflammation or the other itch signals driving the condition.