Beauty

Researchers Find A Much Gentler Way To Diagnose Eczema & Psoriasis

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
October 07, 2024
Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Man Touching His Forearm With Hand On Pink Background
October 07, 2024

Eczema and psoriasis, while often coupled together, have slight nuances that make them difficult to diagnose with a simple once-over (not to mention eczema and psoriasis can look totally different on different patients). So much so, that it usually takes a skin biopsy to figure it out: A doctor will remove a patch of infected skin to check out under a microscope; that way, they can measure the slight differences at the cellular level. 

And yes, removing a patch of inflamed, itchy skin is as painful as it sounds. While it's necessary for determining the right treatment, the process can be quite dreadful for already suffering patients.

Sometimes, all that poking and prodding can even worsen the symptoms, which is why researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hoped to find a different way to diagnose eczema and psoriasis patients, one that wouldn't further anger their flare-ups. Here's what they found. 

A new way to diagnose inflammatory skin disorders

"In the past, skin tissue biopsies have always been considered the gold standard for distinguishing between inflammatory skin diseases, but they can cause pain, scarring, and increased risk of infection," says Emma Guttman-Yassky, M.D., Ph.D., vice chair of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in a news release. This study hoped to use adhesive tape strips as a way gentler alternative—the friction might be a bit uncomfortable on inflamed skin, yes, but it should be loads better than an invasive skin biopsy.

As depicted in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology1, researchers evaluated tape strips from 20 adults with atopic dermatitis (or eczema), 20 adults with psoriasis, and 20 healthy individuals. After collecting all the tape strips, they examined the DNA from each group of skin cells to see if there were any common biomarkers with each disease.

Lo and behold, they found some indicators: Namely, a single gene called nitride oxide synthase 2 (NOS2) that could differentiate between the two disorders. Eczema and psoriasis, while both inflammatory conditions, require slightly different types of immune responses, and the skin cells were able to reflect those specific characteristics as well. Just by looking at these detailed tape strips, they were able to diagnose each skin disease with 100% accuracy—meaning, the tape strips were effective in diagnosing the right disorder, eczema or psoriasis, every single time. 

What's next?

So, these tape strips aren't a thing just yet, but Guttman-Yassky and her team are hopeful that these results spark some new methods, or at the very least some further investigation. Mark Lebwohl, M.D., chair of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai agrees: "The results of this study may help provide a useful alternative to the invasive method of skin biopsies to track cutaneous disease activity in future clinical trials," he says in a news release. Meaning, more studies with more patients to make sure these tape strips are just as effective as they are gentle.

Regardless, the results are promising. Inflammatory skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis are already irritating to deal with (in more ways than one); if there's a way to make the diagnosing process less of a drag, we're certainly here for it.

More On This Topic

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

