This Iced Mocha Recipe Is Sugar-Free & Great For Skin
Optimizing your morning cup of coffee can feel like a creative mission: How do you add all of the flavors you adore without creating a sugar-packed beverage? This is no easy feat, but there are healthy (and delicious) ways to succeed.
One example: a sugar-free iced mocha that doesn't contain artificial sweeteners. Below, find a quick recipe to upgrade your daily cup, natural mocha style.
A collagen mocha recipe
Here's a quick coffee recipe that contains naturally sweet cocoa and a hint of cinnamon.
Serves 1
What you'll need:
- 1 to 2 shots espresso
- 1 scoop mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+
- 1½ cups milk of choice
- Optional: 1 tablespoon natural sweetener of choice (think agave or maple syrup)
- A dash of cinnamon
- A few ice cubes
- Electric whisk or wooden matcha whisk
How-to:
- Heat up your milk: To ensure the collagen powder mixes seamlessly with the rest of your ingredients, heat up ½ cup milk either in the microwave or on the stovetop.
- Mix in your powder: Then toss a scoop of the mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ into your heated milk and whisk it up until thoroughly combined.
- Prep your cup: Personally, I like to add a dash of cinnamon to the bottom of my cup, load in the ice, and then carry on with the recipe.
- Load your ingredients: Next, pour in your espresso, collagen-packed milk, and natural sweetener if you choose to add that.
- Top it off: Finally, top off your iced latte with a dash of cinnamon.
Why add collagen?
You may be wondering: Is the chocolate collagen all that essential? While it's not the only way to add a natural sweetness to your morning coffee, it is perhaps the easiest way to pack in health benefits.*
If you're going to whip up a sweet drink in the morning, why not make it great for your skin, too? See, the mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ blend contains a host of vitamins and skin-enhancing ingredients.*
Below, find a quick list of some key players and a bit more about how each ingredient benefits your skin from the inside out*:
- Hydrolyzed collagen peptides: Research shows that these collagen peptides are able to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density1 (read: encourage healthy skin aging).*
- Hyaluronic acid: Hyaluronic acid in your body diminishes as you age2—which is one reason dryness and skin aging tend to go hand in hand. Adding oral HA supplements can help support that balance.*
- Vitamin C: While this ingredient is best known for immune support, it's also essential for your skin health. The one that's most likely to get your attention is vitamin C's role in collagen production. It doesn't just stimulate collagen production; it stabilizes the collagen3 you have, leading to overall wrinkle reduction.*
- Biotin: Biotin is believed to naturally promote healthy hair growth because it is involved in the production of keratin, the main component of hair.*
The best part? The rich chocolate flavor comes from organic cocoa powder and is naturally sweetened with 100% pure monk fruit extract. If you prefer a subtly rich chocolate taste, sip the blend as is. Or feel free to add a dash of natural sweetener if you feel so inclined.
The takeaway
All in all, this mocha recipe is one that you can drink every single day, knowing you'll get a hefty dose of skin-supporting benefits along the way.* If you want to dive deeper into the benefits of collagen supplementation, check out this guide. Otherwise, drink up!