Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

I Visited 37 Doctors For Fatigue Before Getting This Unexpected Diagnosis

Amy Kurtz
Author:
Amy Kurtz
October 10, 2024
Amy Kurtz
Author
By Amy Kurtz
Amy Kurtz
Image by Amy Kurtz x mbg creative
October 10, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
While some health issues are visible to the outside world, many people face chronic conditions that don't have externally visible signs or symptoms—also known as invisible illnesses. In this mindbodygreen series, we're giving individuals with invisible illnesses a platform to share their personal experiences. Our hope is their stories will shed light on these conditions and offer solidarity to others facing similar situations.

You know those kids who run around as if everywhere is a playground? That was me. I was spritely and passionate, eager to try anything and everything my two older sisters did. Any sport, play, or adventure was an automatic yes from me.

I lived this way—loving, embracing, and sprinting through life—until I was 14. It was then that I realized the rest of my life would not be so easy.

The first sign something was off

One day, after returning from a field hockey camp, I experienced the most intense back pain I'd ever felt—an electric current shooting up my spine. These shocks would come and go, and after seeing many specialists, the guidance was to take things slow to mitigate the pain.

However, no cause was discovered. I followed the typical Western medicine treatment plan that involved anti-inflammatory medications and muscle relaxers—two things I never thought I'd be tied to at 14.

Despite all the tests and the financial resources my family spent on treatments, we never discovered what caused the severe back pain, but it wasn’t for lack of trying. While the medicine provided some relief, it didn't heal me. My life totally changed at 14, but children are good at adapting, and I certainly was.

My life took an unexpected turn again when I had to cater my activities to those that didn’t cause pain. Luckily for me, I loved the performing arts more than I did sports, but it was that choice not being mine that stung the most. 

Throughout high school and college, I did my best to adapt to this new normal. I was always aware of my back pain, and was also trying to fit in as a teen with my friends.

By the time I got to college, I'd give all my energy to going out with friends, but my body would make me pay for it with extreme fatigue, two-week-long hangovers when I drank, and a weakened immune system that struggled with even minor viruses and colds. At the time, I didn’t really realize that everything took me more effort than my peers, but later, as I put all the pieces together, it certainly stood out quite clearly. 

When it got serious

Upon graduating college, I decided to attend a Birthright trip to Israel—a journey that would be interrupted by a crescendo of health symptoms. While abroad, I had a health crisis. It was dramatic and intense and really was the tipping point for what came to follow. I began to slow down physically. I couldn't even go on a hike without falling behind the elderly group, struggling to catch my breath.

It was on that trip to Israel that I realized something was seriously wrong. My suspicion was confirmed when I gained 30 pounds in 30 days, couldn’t keep food down, and was panting for air upon my return.

Battling this unknown health crisis, I called on my parents for help, moving back from New York City into my childhood bedroom and attending countless doctor appointments. I was diagnosed with celiac disease and hypothyroidism—conditions I still manage today.

While the treatments for these diagnoses alleviated some symptoms, they didn't address the root cause—I could feel it. I was also diagnosed with a parasite infection, likely picked up during my trip to Israel. I confirmed this finding with two specialists and began treatment, and although I felt so much better, I still wasn’t fully healthy. I hadn't yet found the root cause, but I certainly was treading water better than before.

At this point, I was trying so many medications, supplements, and targeted diets for my array of illnesses that I could hardly tell what was working. On top of that, I had persistent symptoms that constantly interrupted my life.

I was struggling so much with motility issues that at one point, a doctor suggested I simply get my colon removed. "You'll feel so much better," I remember her saying convincingly. I’m sorry (record scratch), why? And then what? Needless to say, I was more confused than ever about what was truly going on and how to proceed.

At this point in my journey, after being sick for the majority of my formative years, I knew I had to take my health into my own hands. If I didn't, I would never be well again.

When I got in the driver's seat

So, I became a health coach. Through this role, I learned how to research chronic diseases and connected with amazing functional physicians who taught me to view health and disease holistically. I also started the health coaching practice in a prominent functional medicine doctor's office with the goal of helping patients focus on healing rather than managing.

During this time, I even wrote a best-selling book called Kicking Sick: Your go-to guide for thriving with chronic health conditions, all about living and thriving with chronic disease. It's a roadmap for others to know that they can thrive through a difficult health experience and not be defined or sidelined by it. My book is a love letter from my heart to anyone who has struggled with an invisible illness.

But while I was living my passion with health coaching, I had to be honest with myself: There was still something going on inside. I knew I wasn’t feeling as well as I could, and I knew I wasn’t able to meet the moment as well as I wish I had been. I was better, but not better enough

My fatigue came and went in cycles—some days forcing me to stay in bed, other days feeling like background noise. Looking back now, I know why.

Frustrated and determined to be well, I mustered up all my strength to visit my 37th doctor—yes, you read that right—who was someone I had read about online. He seemed like an expert, so I did everything I could to get an appointment despite his busy schedule. Thank goodness I did.

Everything changed when I was diagnosed with Lyme disease

To my surprise, this doctor found my diagnosis to be quite obvious (a word that had never been used to describe my health before). He said it frankly: I had late-stage neurological Lyme disease and two co-infections, Bartonella and Babesia. This is what I had been living with for 10 years since my trip to Israel, or perhaps even longer.

I immediately felt a resonance that I absolutely knew it was true and right. Finally. I felt a relief. When he told me the diagnosis, I knew with every bone in my body that this was it—this was why I kept fighting all these years, this was what had been underlying every symptom since my trip. There was an end in sight to my current suffering. A lot of grief came with it at the same time. 

My doctor was straightforward. He told me we could and would treat it, but it would take many years to tackle, given we had to address one infection at a time. I was finally embarking on a journey of healing—it was daunting, of course, but also exciting. Without hesitation, I started the treatment plan immediately. At the end of the tunnel was my life in full color

One year later

One year into treatment, I went on a ski trip with my husband. Clear as day, I remember standing at the top of that mountain, realizing I had a new lease on life. I had a new body, a new brain, and a newfound passion for living that I hadn’t felt since I was a young girl.

I was 36 at the time, meaning the last 22 years of my life had been spent battling illness since my first muscle spasm at 14. Some days were worse than others, but I hadn’t felt this alive in years. I was only a third of the way through my treatment at this point, and life has only gotten better since then.

Where I am now

I was diagnosed with Lyme disease four years ago and have continued treating it ever since. The journey isn’t over, but I’ve never been more motivated to keep going, nor more determined to help others find their way through chronic disease.

My work as a health coach and author continues, fueled by a lifetime of battling chronic illness. Every day, I focus on my well-being—still treating hypothyroidism, catering my lifestyle to celiac disease, and chipping away at the Lyme co-infections. But I'm in such a different place now.

Finally, I am beginning to heal, not just cope with the unknown.

Finally, I am beginning to heal, not just cope with the unknown.

Through my work, I’ve met countless men and women in my shoes: Embarking on the journey to heal themselves from chronic disease. To those at the beginning, let me offer some advice: Get in the driver's seat and don’t get out until you’ve arrived at an answer. I never gave up on my intuition, and I am so happy I didn’t.

As a patient advocate and holistic health coach, I would love to offer some insight to people for things that I have felt within myself but also see time and time again with my clients:

  • Bring those research papers you read to your doctor’s appointments, challenge what goes against your intuition, switch doctors if you’re not seeing progress, and most importantly, don’t stop until you feel well—because we all deserve to be truly, deeply, unquestionably well physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. 
  • Put your well-being at the center of your healing journey: stress reduction like meditation and exercising, EFT, etc. Mind body treatments such as breathwork, or walking in nature, detoxification support such as infrared sauna: sweating, hydration, etc. and ample self-care. Seek talk therapy if you feel it would help you through this painful and isolating experience. You are not alone.
  • You are 50 percent responsible for meeting your doctor to get better, but you are 100 percent responsible for how you treat yourself and for how you reclaim your identity after losing it through illness.

Most of all, remember that you know your body better than anyone.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.