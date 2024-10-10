I Visited 37 Doctors For Fatigue Before Getting This Unexpected Diagnosis

By the time I got to college, I'd give all my energy to going out with friends, but my body would make me pay for it with extreme fatigue, two-week-long hangovers when I drank, and a weakened immune system that struggled with even minor viruses and colds. At the time, I didn’t really realize that everything took me more effort than my peers, but later, as I put all the pieces together, it certainly stood out quite clearly.