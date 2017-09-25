I Meditated Twice A Day For 90 Days. Here’s What Happened

My very first experimentation with a meditation practice of my own was about a year and a half ago, aided by Headspace and Andy Puddicombe. I had made it to a run streak of almost 300 days, and I grew to really love my practice, but it was often at inconsistent times, sometimes frantically squeezed in a few minutes before midnight, and it felt very haphazard. Then, while I was on a vacation in Europe, I missed a day of my practice. I was super hard on myself when I realized the next morning at a beautiful hotel in Barcelona that my run streak had reset to one day, I was irrationally upset, and then I just…never got back into it. I kept kicking myself, knowing that the run streak wasn’t what was really important—I was chasing a lifestyle and not a number!—but still, I had missed a day, and I fell out of practice for several months after that.