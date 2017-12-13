Why This Neurologist Ate Only Raw Foods For 21 Days

At first it seemed insurmountable, but then it got better. I learned to prepare in advance and to pack snacks and meals to eat on the go. I learned there are some foods that are raw, portable, and quite tasty. I reignited my love affair with fruit, and I learned I can make a sandwich using raw sweet potato slices. I also noticed some pretty profound changes in the way my body functions, including:

1. My skin cleared and the texture improved.

2. My sleep was deeper and more restorative.

3. My bowels have never been smoother.

4. I lost 9 pounds.

5. I had incredible amounts of energy and bounce in my step.

6. I felt more motivated in general, as if there was nothing I could not tackle.

7. I rediscovered the real taste of foods before we cook and sauce them up.

My patients were impressed, intrigued, and clearly motivated as they now contact me more regularly to ask for recipes. And I am now ready to face my radiation treatments and am feeling confident I will do well and persevere and continue on my path of trying to help others be well and stay well.