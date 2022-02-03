Gasp! You Lose 50% Of Your Skin's Hyaluronic Acid By Your 40s

“Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring type of sugar that is produced by the body and found in the highest concentrations in our skin, connective tissue, and eyes,” says board-certified dermatologist Jennifer Chwalek, M.D. “It functions to retain water, keep our tissues well lubricated, and our skin looking firm and youthful—and it can increase collagen production, which is another way it can help our skin as we age.”*

In regards to the skin, it’s a key molecule that helps keep your skin moisturized, plump, and supple.* It works by attracting water and holding in the various layers of the dermis, so the water doesn’t evaporate into the air around you (or what’s known as transepidermal water loss).* It also works alongside other key parts of the skin barrier like collagen, ceramides, elastin, and so on.*

All sounds pretty great, no? Well, like most things in regards to the skin, you start to lose it as you age: Just like your natural levels of collagen and elastin start to decline with time, so does your hyaluronic acid. In fact, they may drop as dramatically as 50 percent. According to Nigma Talib, N.D., a naturopathic doctor, our body's natural reserve of HA diminishes greatly over time. She says that, by the time we reach our 40s, we have just half of the hyaluronic acid reserve we had during our younger days. A 2016 article published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology confirms that this decline starts in our 20s and hits the half mark at some point in our 40s. That plummet is why many people also notice physical signs of aging in their 40s as well, like an increase in fine lines and wrinkles for some and increasingly dry and dull skin.