How To Boost Your Home's Energy, According To Miranda Kerr's Spiritual Healer
Holly Star believes that our homes are gateways to much more than just food and sleep. Spiritual enlightenment, physical strength, and all-around good energy start in our physical environment, according to the intuitive designer.
Star has combined her expertise in herbal medicine, flower and gem essences, and energetic healing to become a spiritual confidante for a celebrity clientele the likes of Miranda Kerr. Here are a few of her top tips on how to craft a home that promotes positivity and peace:
On the importance of bringing the outside in
"Recently, there's been a big movement toward eco-design that's allowing nature to play a big role in our homes. For me, nature and spiritual practices are very connected," Star tells mbg. "So paying attention to the lines and shapes of home design is important." She recommends filling your space with the soft, smooth lines you'd find in nature, and cutting down on rough edges whenever possible. And science says she's onto something: When given the choice, people repeatedly gravitate toward objects that have curved edges versus linear ones. Studies show that curved edges actually promote activity in a brain area called the anterior cingulate cortex, which is involved in emotional response. Looking at sharp elements, on the other hand, activates the amygdala, the brain region that processes fear.
On how to choose the right materials for your space.
When it comes to filling your home with furniture and accessories, Star recommends looking beyond aesthetics. "I try to incorporate my knowledge of medicinal properties of woods, gems, and plants into my designs," she says. So instead of choosing a flower arrangement based on its colors or shapes, she'll look into the language of flowers to choose a bouquet that symbolizes what a client wants to attract into her life. Orchids for power, peonies for devotion, ranunculus for radiance.
On the best crystals for every room.
"I love some of the common ones such as amethyst and rose quartz," Star says. She also calls on black tourmaline to cleanse the energy of common areas and keeps a celestite stone near her bed, since it's thought to promote sweet dreams.
On the smell-good objects that belong in every home.
Star cites candles as tools that can "clear the frequency of the air," especially when they waft calming scents like lavender or frankincense, which she uses in her own line of home goods, Matter and Home. She'll also burn pine needles every now and again to add a woodsy smell to her space. (You heard it here first: They're the next sage.)
At the end of the day, though, she says a happy home is all about how you use it: "I think shifting the energy of a home is more about mental space—how you communicate in it, who you bring into it."
"Your home is a living being; listen to it."
