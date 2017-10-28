How To Boost Your Home's Energy, According To Miranda Kerr's Spiritual Healer

Star cites candles as tools that can "clear the frequency of the air," especially when they waft calming scents like lavender or frankincense, which she uses in her own line of home goods, Matter and Home. She'll also burn pine needles every now and again to add a woodsy smell to her space. (You heard it here first: They're the next sage.)

At the end of the day, though, she says a happy home is all about how you use it: "I think shifting the energy of a home is more about mental space—how you communicate in it, who you bring into it."

"Your home is a living being; listen to it."

