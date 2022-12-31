How Healthy Vitamin D Levels Support Sex Drive Through The Winter
Perhaps the winter blues are hitting you hard this year, or maybe it just feels too freaking cold to get naked, but if your libido is struggling this season, you’re not alone. As it turns out, there’s a scientific explanation for low sex drive in the winter—and a pretty simple solution, as well.
Advertisement
Why does libido decrease in the winter?
It’s pretty tough to get sufficient sunlight exposure during the dark, short days of winter. Bundling up when we do go outside in the winter sun leaves little skin exposed for cutaneous vitamin D production.
And as it turns out, healthy vitamin D levels are pretty critical for optimal sexual function and desire.
How can vitamin D promote a healthy libido?
According to a 2016 study from the European Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Biology, healthy vitamin D levels are associated with higher scores in sexual desire, orgasm, and satisfaction in healthy women.
In a 2018 study published by the International Journal of Impotence Research, the same researchers found similar results in men: Participants with healthy vitamin D levels were found to have better scores in erectile function1, orgasmic function, and sexual desire than men with vitamin D deficiency or insufficiency.
Translation? Maintaining truly optimal levels of vitamin D can help support a healthy libido—even in the winter! Daily vitamin D supplementation, specifically, has been found to improve testosterone levels2 in men and result in healthier levels of estrogen and progesterone3 in menstruating women.
Considering testosterone, estrogen, and progesterone all play a role in sexual desire and arousal, it may be time to consider a high-quality vitamin D supplement if your sex drive is hurting this winter (read mbg’s guide to finding the best vitamin D supplement here).
Advertisement
The takeaway.
Our sex lives (and vitamin D levels) might need a little extra support through the cold winter months. Try taking a quality vitamin D supplement to maintain healthy status and libido.
Advertisement
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition. Chamberlain believes in taking small steps to improve your well-being—whether that means eating more plant-based foods, checking in with a therapist weekly, or spending quality time with your closest friends. When she isn’t typing away furiously at her keyboard, you can find her cooking in the kitchen, hanging outside, or doing a vinyasa flow.