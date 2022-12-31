According to a 2016 study from the European Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Biology, healthy vitamin D levels are associated with higher scores in sexual desire, orgasm, and satisfaction in healthy women.

In a 2018 study published by the International Journal of Impotence Research, the same researchers found similar results in men: Participants with healthy vitamin D levels were found to have better scores in erectile function1 , orgasmic function, and sexual desire than men with vitamin D deficiency or insufficiency.

Translation? Maintaining truly optimal levels of vitamin D can help support a healthy libido—even in the winter! Daily vitamin D supplementation, specifically, has been found to improve testosterone levels2 in men and result in healthier levels of estrogen and progesterone3 in menstruating women.

Considering testosterone, estrogen, and progesterone all play a role in sexual desire and arousal, it may be time to consider a high-quality vitamin D supplement if your sex drive is hurting this winter (read mbg’s guide to finding the best vitamin D supplement here).