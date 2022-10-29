How To Have Blood Sugar Balance, Healthy Teeth *And* Candy For Halloween

While Halloween is fun and exciting, we can all agree that it isn’t exactly the healthiest holiday, right? Even when you’re way too old to be trick-or-treating, candy seems to sneak into the office, waiting rooms, and maybe even your house this time of year (guilty!).

With so much sugar everywhere you turn, it can be difficult to ensure you’re properly regulating your blood sugar levels and taking care of your oral hygiene. Luckily, there’s a very special nutrient that can help you have your treats (without forgoing your health). Enter: Vitamin D.