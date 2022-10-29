 Skip to content

How Vitamin D Can Support Your Oral Health & Blood Sugar Balance This Halloween (And All Year)

How Vitamin D Can Support Your Oral Health & Blood Sugar Balance This Halloween (And All Year)

How To Have Blood Sugar Balance, Healthy Teeth *And* Candy For Halloween

Image by Melanie DeFazio / Stocksy

October 29, 2022

While Halloween is fun and exciting, we can all agree that it isn’t exactly the healthiest holiday, right? Even when you’re way too old to be trick-or-treating, candy seems to sneak into the office, waiting rooms, and maybe even your house this time of year (guilty!). 

With so much sugar everywhere you turn, it can be difficult to ensure you’re properly regulating your blood sugar levels and taking care of your oral hygiene. Luckily, there’s a very special nutrient that can help you have your treats (without forgoing your health). Enter: Vitamin D.

Vitamin D—no tricks, just treats!

I promise it’s not too good to be true—there’s clinical evidence that vitamin D can help both protect your teeth and regulate your blood sugar levels.*

And not just for adults, but kids too: Healthy vitamin D levels are associated with better oral development and health for children and adults alike. This essential vitamin has been found to maintain gum and bone health, help regulate enamel and dentin formation, and even assist in tooth mineralization.* 

And it’s not just your mouth that will benefit from a healthy vitamin D status—vitamin D helps modulate blood sugar levels throughout the body as well. Oral vitamin D3 supplements have been found to help promote healthy levels of insulin and blood glucose.* This is especially true for individuals deficient in vitamin D (which includes 29% of U.S. adults, for the record!).

The takeaway.

Halloween is the start of a very lengthy (and delicious) holiday season filled with candy, pies, cakes, hot chocolate, and sugar-filled cocktails. Rather than depriving yourself of a sweet treat during spooky season celebrations, why not add a premium and effective vitamin D supplement (like mindbodygreen’s vitamin D3 potency+) to your adult goodie bag this year?

If you’re looking for vitamin D that the whole family can enjoy, check out mindbodygreen’s vitamin D supplement roundup for baby- and kid-friendly options!

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
