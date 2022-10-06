 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
A Hairstylist, Makeup Artist & Esthetician Loves This Supplement For Glowing Skin

A Hairstylist, Makeup Artist & Esthetician Loves This Supplement For Glowing Skin

Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Woman on blue background with hand by face and dewy skin

Image by iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 6, 2022 — 9:29 AM

Licensed esthetician, makeup artist, and hairstylist Tiffany Lee has a treasure trove of beauty tips (seriously, her episode on Clean Beauty School is worth a listen), including how to secure that coveted lit-from-within glow. Plenty of antioxidants fit the bill, but specifically, she cannot say enough good things about vitamin C: "I really think everyone needs to use vitamin C," she declares during the episode. "Whether it's topically or you take it with supplements, you need to get your fill of the antioxidant." 

Below, Lee explains why the latter is a solid investment for skin that shines. 

How vitamin C supplements can support glowing skin.

“Our skin is a reflection on what’s happening inside our body, and antioxidant nutrients are pivotal to this inside-out beauty approach,” Lee writes in a review. That’s why experts often recommend prioritizing antioxidant-rich foods, which can bolster your body's internal antioxidant defenses and provide collagen and elastin support (read: softer fine lines, lighter dark spots). And, look, we’re the first to urge a food-first mentality, but if you’re looking for a highly concentrated dose of antioxidants to complement your nutrition foundation, you might want to look for a thoughtfully-formulated antioxidant supplement. 

vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(31)
vitamin C potency+

Beauty supplements run the gamut, but Lee sings the praises of good ol’ vitamin C—namely, mindbodygreen’s vitamin C potency+. “As an essential water-soluble vitamin, I highly recommend vitamin C potency+ for its powerhouse antioxidant support to protect our skin from the environment, promote healthy aging, and enable optimal healing,”* she notes. 

See, vitamin C plays a vital role in the collagen synthesis process—in fact, your body literally cannot produce collagen without the antioxidant. And collagen, as we know, is your body's structural protein that keeps your skin firm and taut. Plus, thanks to its ability to neutralize free radicals and temper oxidative stress, vitamin C can help preserve your existing collagen layer.

mindbodygreen’s cutting-edge formula delivers a powerful 1,000-milligram vitamin C dose (equivalent to 15 oranges!) of our body's primary antioxidant in a gentle and optimized form and is shown to raise vitamin C levels more effectively than other types.*†‡ As Lee adds: “With the advanced potency, bioavailability, and bioefficacy of this formula—your skin and entire body benefit.”*

This high potency-dose leads to a bounty of full-body benefits (which you can read all about here), but reviewers have specifically commented on their new-found glow: “My skin is more glowy, I have lots of energy and love knowing I am taking care of my immune system. Fits seamlessly into my routine,”* writes Dani L., and another reviewer, Mary A., adds: “I know this premium C from mbg is upping my beauty game.”*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

Prioritizing antioxidants is a top notch skin care move, and you can check out a full list of antioxidant supplements here. But if you’re going to choose just one vitamin to focus on, Lee suggests dabbling in vitamin C. It’s a safe bet for healthy skin from the inside out.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
† PureWay-CTM research has demonstrated superior cellular uptake & retention rates, serum response, and bioactivity compared to other forms of vitamin C (e.g., ascorbic acid, calcium ascorbate, Ester-C).
‡ 1 serving (2 capsules) of vitamin C potency+ delivers 1,000 mg (1 g) of vitamin C. That’s equivalent to the average vitamin C content provided in 15 whole oranges per USDA nutrient analysis data.
vitamin C potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(31)
vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(31)
vitamin C potency+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in...

More On This Topic

Home

Is Your Water Drying Out Your Skin & Hair? These Water Softeners Can Help

Shannon Ullman
Is Your Water Drying Out Your Skin & Hair? These Water Softeners Can Help
Beauty

How To Start Using Retinol The *Right* Way, From A Dermatologist

Hannah Frye
How To Start Using Retinol The *Right* Way, From A Dermatologist
Integrative Health

Feeling Low-Energy & Blah? You Might Be Lacking This Essential Nutrient

Hannah Frye
Feeling Low-Energy & Blah? You Might Be Lacking This Essential Nutrient
Spirituality

If You Keep Seeing This Spiritual Symbol Everywhere, An Ending Could Be Near

Sarah Regan
If You Keep Seeing This Spiritual Symbol Everywhere, An Ending Could Be Near
Integrative Health

I'm A Sleep Researcher & This Is Exactly How I Prep For A Night Of A+ Sleep

Wendy Troxel, Ph.D.
I'm A Sleep Researcher & This Is Exactly How I Prep For A Night Of A+ Sleep
Integrative Health

The Clean Supplement A Nutritionist Takes To Sleep Deeper & Wake Up Refreshed

Sarah Regan
The Clean Supplement A Nutritionist Takes To Sleep Deeper & Wake Up Refreshed
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

Fire Up Your Legs (And Sneak In Some Cardio) With This Spicy Squat Variation

Sarah Regan
Fire Up Your Legs (And Sneak In Some Cardio) With This Spicy Squat Variation
Love

The 7 Major Reasons Why People Have Affairs, From A Marriage Counselor

Rachel Glik, Ed.D., LPC
The 7 Major Reasons Why People Have Affairs, From A Marriage Counselor
Climate Change

Walking In Nature For Just One Hour Has This Surprising Brain Benefit

Emma Loewe
Walking In Nature For Just One Hour Has This Surprising Brain Benefit
Integrative Health

These Are The Best Foods To Eat When You're Stressed, Says A Dietitian

Jason Wachob
These Are The Best Foods To Eat When You're Stressed, Says A Dietitian
Functional Food

The Gut-Friendly Fruit An RD Wants You To Eat (And Drink) More Often

Ella Davar, R.D., CDN
The Gut-Friendly Fruit An RD Wants You To Eat (And Drink) More Often
Integrative Health

3 Things That Can Happen When You Eat Late At Night, According To Research

Sarah Regan
3 Things That Can Happen When You Eat Late At Night, According To Research
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-vitamin-c-supplements-can-support-glowing-skin
vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
vitamin C potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!