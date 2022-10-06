A Hairstylist, Makeup Artist & Esthetician Loves This Supplement For Glowing Skin
Licensed esthetician, makeup artist, and hairstylist Tiffany Lee has a treasure trove of beauty tips (seriously, her episode on Clean Beauty School is worth a listen), including how to secure that coveted lit-from-within glow. Plenty of antioxidants fit the bill, but specifically, she cannot say enough good things about vitamin C: "I really think everyone needs to use vitamin C," she declares during the episode. "Whether it's topically or you take it with supplements, you need to get your fill of the antioxidant."
Below, Lee explains why the latter is a solid investment for skin that shines.
How vitamin C supplements can support glowing skin.
“Our skin is a reflection on what’s happening inside our body, and antioxidant nutrients are pivotal to this inside-out beauty approach,” Lee writes in a review. That’s why experts often recommend prioritizing antioxidant-rich foods, which can bolster your body's internal antioxidant defenses and provide collagen and elastin support (read: softer fine lines, lighter dark spots). And, look, we’re the first to urge a food-first mentality, but if you’re looking for a highly concentrated dose of antioxidants to complement your nutrition foundation, you might want to look for a thoughtfully-formulated antioxidant supplement.
Beauty supplements run the gamut, but Lee sings the praises of good ol’ vitamin C—namely, mindbodygreen’s vitamin C potency+. “As an essential water-soluble vitamin, I highly recommend vitamin C potency+ for its powerhouse antioxidant support to protect our skin from the environment, promote healthy aging, and enable optimal healing,”* she notes.
See, vitamin C plays a vital role in the collagen synthesis process—in fact, your body literally cannot produce collagen without the antioxidant. And collagen, as we know, is your body's structural protein that keeps your skin firm and taut. Plus, thanks to its ability to neutralize free radicals and temper oxidative stress, vitamin C can help preserve your existing collagen layer.
mindbodygreen’s cutting-edge formula delivers a powerful 1,000-milligram vitamin C dose (equivalent to 15 oranges!) of our body's primary antioxidant in a gentle and optimized form and is shown to raise vitamin C levels more effectively than other types.*†‡ As Lee adds: “With the advanced potency, bioavailability, and bioefficacy of this formula—your skin and entire body benefit.”*
This high potency-dose leads to a bounty of full-body benefits (which you can read all about here), but reviewers have specifically commented on their new-found glow: “My skin is more glowy, I have lots of energy and love knowing I am taking care of my immune system. Fits seamlessly into my routine,”* writes Dani L., and another reviewer, Mary A., adds: “I know this premium C from mbg is upping my beauty game.”*
The takeaway.
Prioritizing antioxidants is a top notch skin care move, and you can check out a full list of antioxidant supplements here. But if you’re going to choose just one vitamin to focus on, Lee suggests dabbling in vitamin C. It’s a safe bet for healthy skin from the inside out.
