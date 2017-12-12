The skin is our largest organ and an essential communicator. Glowing, clear skin is not just a sign of youth, it’s a signal that we’re healthy from the inside out.

We know that consuming collagen orally helps repair tissues, from helping boost gut health and expedite workout recovery to strengthening the skin’s matrix. Collagen has shown immense promise in healing chronic wounds, further attesting to its ability to repair. So it’s no surprise that as a decrease in production in collagen occurs as we get older, it can have negative effects on our internal systems as well as our skin.

Enter topical collagen. Algenist’s GENIUS Liquid Collagen is the first ever vegan, plant-based collagen formulation with the highest concentration of active collagen that can help reclaim skin’s youthful glow and bounce.

Here are six things to know about how collagen affects your body and complexion, and how Algenist GENIUS Liquid Collagen can help you get glowing: