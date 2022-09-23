How to use the mbg dream mist for aromatherapy in your routine.  

Our clean formula is also made from safe, naturally-derived ingredients, so you can use it wherever, whenever, and worry-free. Whether you choose to utilize your spray in the morning, mid-day, or evening you'll be surrounded by a tranquil scent. Although, we don't recommend you spray it—or any aromatherapy mist, for that matter—directly on your skin. This is a pillow spray, not a perfume!

A major bonus? The mist is travel-friendly, so you can keep it in your bag to serve some aromatherapy on the go. At 59 milliliters, the bottle is also carry-on approved—just in case you ever want to give your seat a spritz mid-flight. Let the calming notes transport you to dreamland as you soar through the air.