How to use the mbg dream mist for aromatherapy in your routine.  

How To Use The mbg Dream Mist For Quick Aromatherapy In Your Routine
There are countless ways to use aromatherapy in your daily routine—a few of which include candles, essential oil diffusers, and scented body products. If none of these are quite up your alley, though, we have one more method that’s quick, easy, and mess-free. A triple-threat, we'd say.
For a quick and easy moment of ahh-inducing bliss, you may consider a room spray, like mbg's dream mist. Our blend includes lavender, sandalwood, Roman chamomile, and linden blossom essential oils. This unique cocktail of scents can encourage relaxation and create a peaceful, serene atmosphere. These particular scents have even been researched for their soothing abilities and have been used by many cultures for centuries for their ability to promote a sense of calm.
Our clean formula is also made from safe, naturally-derived ingredients, so you can use it wherever, whenever, and worry-free. Whether you choose to utilize your spray in the morning, mid-day, or evening you'll be surrounded by a tranquil scent. Although, we don't recommend you spray it—or any aromatherapy mist, for that matter—directly on your skin. This is a pillow spray, not a perfume!
A major bonus? The mist is travel-friendly, so you can keep it in your bag to serve some aromatherapy on the go. At 59 milliliters, the bottle is also carry-on approved—just in case you ever want to give your seat a spritz mid-flight. Let the calming notes transport you to dreamland as you soar through the air.
Here, a few other ways to utilize your aromatic blend:
- On your pillow before bed
- In the shower
- As a meditation aid
- On freshly cleaned towels
- A mid-day refresh during work
The takeaway.
The mbg dream mist is one quick and easy way to add aromatherapy into your daily routine, especially if you’re not an avid candle lover. There’s a plethora of different ways to use it, whether in the shower, on your linens, in the air, or during your own creative ritual. While the mist can encourage relaxation, it's not a sleep aid. If sleep support is what you’re after, check out these 15 expert tips to optimize your daily snooze.
