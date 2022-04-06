You cannot use spirituality for healing without prioritizing the well-being of others—full stop. Says Rankin, “Any spirituality that doesn't include radical empathy for the suffering of others, without trying to explain it away, does not fit. If social justice is not part of your spirituality, get rid of it.”

It’s a concept we discuss quite a bit here at mbg: We are a microcosm of a much larger microbiome, and our world at large needs to function optimally for us to truly thrive—that includes both the planet itself and the communities around us. That’s why Rankin has made it her mission to make energy medicine as accessible as possible: “We're going to try to create circles of healing that are by donation only for anybody who identifies as being in recovery for illness, injury, or trauma,” she says. “And we have a bunch of passionate social justice activists who want to make sure that it's available to have a community of healing.”

If you don’t have access to Rankin’s healing groups at the moment, she also says you can create circles of healing in your own living room (which we alluded to in point No. 2). All you need is to have an open heart and a caring community. “Healing and spirituality should never be a luxury. It should be absolutely equitable for everybody,” she adds.