How Foot Reflexology Can Help You Have Great Sex (Yes, Really)

Whether you're in a new or long-term relationship, trusting your partner is fundamental to good sex. Reflexology is a wonderful form of nonverbal communication that can help you get over nervousness, no matter what stage of the relationship you're in.

Not to mention, reflexology can help you unwind from a long day and release stresses that can lower arousal levels. When done correctly, stimulating areas on the feet creates pleasurable sensations throughout the body. And just like lovemaking, reflexology can be a total immersion with your partner.

Setting the mood for lovemaking starts well before sex. Fun, light conversation with your partner, softly lit candles, your favorite romantic music, the aroma of essential oils from a diffuser, and reflexology can all help to create an environment conducive to sensual, satisfying sex. After-play is equally important: Rather than jumping up after lovemaking, reflexology can help you stay physically and emotionally connected for continued bonding.