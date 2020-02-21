How Foot Reflexology Can Help You Have Great Sex (Yes, Really)
Reflexology is the therapeutic practice of applying gentle, firm pressure to reflex points on the hands, face, ears, and—most commonly—the feet. By releasing tension and stress in these pressure points, reflexology gently affects organs and glands throughout the body. In addition to promoting better sleep, reflexology can also help you spice up your sex life.
How foot reflexology can rev things up in the bedroom.
Whether you're in a new or long-term relationship, trusting your partner is fundamental to good sex. Reflexology is a wonderful form of nonverbal communication that can help you get over nervousness, no matter what stage of the relationship you're in.
Not to mention, reflexology can help you unwind from a long day and release stresses that can lower arousal levels. When done correctly, stimulating areas on the feet creates pleasurable sensations throughout the body. And just like lovemaking, reflexology can be a total immersion with your partner.
Setting the mood for lovemaking starts well before sex. Fun, light conversation with your partner, softly lit candles, your favorite romantic music, the aroma of essential oils from a diffuser, and reflexology can all help to create an environment conducive to sensual, satisfying sex. After-play is equally important: Rather than jumping up after lovemaking, reflexology can help you stay physically and emotionally connected for continued bonding.
A foot reflexology routine to try before or after sex.
Refer to the chart above as you alternate doing this simple 10-minute foot reflexology routine on your partner (nay, sole mate?) before or after sex:
1. Relax your partner's feet, one at a time, by pressing, squeezing, lightly slapping, gently kneading—whatever feels good to them. Finish by pressing and holding your thumb on their solar plexus points of each foot for 5 to 10 seconds.
2. On the bottom of each foot, "walk" your thumb up from the base of their heel to each toe, using tiny movements (imagine your thumb is a caterpillar inching up your foot), then press into these points with the outer edge of your thumb, or tip of your forefinger.
- Solar Plexus (under ball of foot at center) relaxes and release anxiety.
- Brain (at the top of all 10 toes) heightens libido and stimulates imagination.
- Pituitary (center of big toe) controls hormone secretion.
- Hypothalamus (outside your big toe) signals to the ovaries/testes to produce estrogen/testosterone.
- Adrenal glands (near inner edge of foot at center of the sole) increase your overall energy.
- Spine (inner edge of foot below the center of the sole) improves flexibility and soothes nervous system.
- Uterus/prostate (inside of the ankles) supports uterine orgasm/ejaculation.
3. Apply relaxation techniques once more, and finish with another thumb-press on the solar plexus point on both feet. End with "breeze strokes"—lightly run your fingertips down the tops, bottoms, and sides of each foot in a feathery motion, barely touching the skin. Repeat several times. It is very soothing to the nerves.
Sharing the experience of reflexology enhances intimacy and prepares you both for exhilarating lovemaking. Transport yourselves into pleasure together—feet first!