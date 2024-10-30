Advertisement
How to Use Eye Drops Correctly: A Comprehensive Guide
When you’re struggling with dry eye symptoms, getting a diagnosis can be a relief—but that’s just one piece of the puzzle. You’ll likely need to use eye drops on the reg, the gold standard for dry eye treatment. Depending on your personal treatment plan, you might need over-the-counter eye drops, prescription medicated drops, or both.
Regardless of the type of eye drops, it’s worth learning how to apply them correctly. This will ensure the drops properly coat your eye’s surface, ultimately reducing waste and maximizing the treatment’s benefits.
New to eye drops or need a refresher? Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to apply eye drops the right way, complete with tips from eye care professionals.
Preparing for application
Before starting, check the frequency, timing, and dosage of your eye drops, as recommended by the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO). This info should be on your medication, but if you have questions, chat with your doc.
From there, here’s how to prepare before using eye drops.
Wash your hands:
First thing’s first: wash your hands. This will prevent bacteria or viruses from contaminating the bottle or your eye, says William McLaughlin, O.D., optometrist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. To ensure your hands are clean, “wash [them] with warm water and soap for at least 30 seconds,” says McLaughlin.
Remove contact lenses:
If you wear contact lenses, always remove them before applying eye drops (unless your doctor has told you otherwise). Not only can contact lenses prevent eye drops from penetrating the eye, but they can also act as a reservoir for said drops, explains Vicky Wong, O.D., optometrist and president of the Maryland Optometric Association. As a result, the eye won’t be exposed to the full concentration of the medication, potentially reducing its effectiveness.
Also, after applying the drops, wait 10 minutes before reinserting your contact lenses, says Wong.
Shake the bottle:
“Some eye drops are made as suspensions and can separate like oils and water,” notes Wong. With that in mind, you might need to shake the solution before using it. Be sure to check the instructions on your medication to see if this is necessary.
Remove the cap carefully:
When removing the cap from the bottle, avoid touching the actual dropper. Even after you’ve washed your hands, touching the dropper can contaminate the bottle, so there’s no harm in being extra careful.
Applying the eye drop
Now, it’s time to apply your medication! If you’re new to using eye drops, let your doctor know. They can guide you through the process and provide tips for making the experience more comfortable.
Tilt your head back:
Sit or stand in a comfortable position, then tilt your head back. You can also lie down if it’s easier. In either case, it’s important to tilt your head back, as this ensures the drops stay in your eye, says McLaughlin. It will also help keep the drops from running down your face, which can reduce the risk of eye irritation, he adds.
Pull down your lower eyelid:
Using one finger, gently pull down your lower eyelid, away from your eye. This will create a small pocket to “catch” the drops.
Keep your eye open:
It can be tempting to blink, but as you can imagine, this will make it hard for the drops to enter your eye. If you’re having a hard time keeping your eyes open, take a tip from the AAO and try focusing on a spot in the ceiling.
Hold the dropper close to your eye:
To help the drops land in your eye, place the dropper tip just above your eye. However, it’s important to avoid letting the dropper tip touch your eye, eyelid, or eyelashes. As Wong notes, if the tip of the bottle is too close to your eye, it can increase the risk of contamination.
Apply the drop:
Gently squeeze the bottle to release a drop into the pocket of your lower eyelid. Avoid squeezing the bottle too hard, which will expel more drops than needed, says McLaughlin.
After application
After you’ve applied the eye drops, wrap it up with the following steps.
Close your eyes:
Once the drops are in your eyes, close them for one to two minutes. This will keep the drops on the surface of your eyes, giving them a chance to do their job. Avoid repeatedly blinking or squeezing your eyes shut, as this can push out the drops.
Press on the corner of your eye:
With a clean finger, gently press the inner corner of your eye near your nose. “This is called manual punctal occlusion,” explains Wong. It prevents the medication from being absorbed into the nose, throat, and the rest of the body, ensuring it stays on the eye surface for longer. This is particularly important “for those with systematic sensitivity or during pregnancy,” says Wong.
Wipe away excess:
Blurry vision is a common side effect of dry eye treatment, but it’s temporary and normal. You can reduce this blurriness by wiping away excess liquid with a clean tissue. Avoid rubbing your eyes, as recommended by the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology.
Wait before applying another drop:
If you need to apply multiple types of drops, wait at least five minutes before applying the next one. This ensures “one eyedrop does not dilute the effectiveness of the other eye drop,” says Wong.
Wash your hands:
Top it off with another handwashing, as suggested by the AAO. After all, you just touched your face and eyelid! This will further prevent the spread of germs.
Conclusion
To get the most out of your dry eye treatment, take the time to learn proper eye drop application. Start with these steps and tips, which will ensure you’re using the drops correctly. It’s the best way to minimize side effects, maintain eye health, and find sweet relief from dry eye symptoms. And as always, if you have any questions or concerns about your treatment, chat with your eye care provider.
