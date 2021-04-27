mindbodygreen

This Strange Hack Can Help Get A Rubber Band Out Of Your Hair—Without Breakage

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Image by FOTOGRAFIA INC. / iStock

April 27, 2021 — 0:01 AM

Too-tight hairstyles can cause physical damage to the hair, and rubber elastics tend to be the worst accomplices. Especially those tiny plastic bands typically used for precise styles, like braids—either at the base to section out the hair or tied off at the tails to keep the strands from unraveling. They’re super helpful for keeping styles snug and even, but they can easily pop and cause breakage while you’re wrenching out the elastic. 

To mitigate the damage, many experts recommend cutting the bands out of your hair rather than pulling and snagging, but approaching your strands with scissors can feel a bit...terrifying. You could also use moisturizing oils or shea butter to grease up the hair and make it easier for the elastic to slide out, but unless you douse your whole head, you may be left with a few deeply saturated strands. 

It’s a predicament with no “right” answer—just a few guess and tests. That is, until we recently came across a helpful TikTok hack: This very well may be the best way to wrangle those elastics out of your hair, sans breakage. 

The trick? Essential oils. 

Don’t knock it ‘til you try it. Take this video, for instance: As soon as the potent oil hits the plastic, the band instantly breaks apart. No scissors (or snags) required.

After picking my jaw up from the floor, I had to do some digging—I sent the video in question over to a trusted source, and it turns out, you can’t just dribble any EO you have in your arsenal and expect the elastic to snap. 

Rather, citrus oils do the trick: “I suspect it is the limonene in the essential oil that interacts with the rubber band and weakens the structure so it breaks,” says natural skin care expert Sarah Villafranco, M.D., founder of Osmia Organics. “The essential oil and the rubber are both non-polar hydrocarbons, so when they come together, some of the rubber dissolves into the oil, causing it to weaken.” 

She even tested the oils on a few skinny rubber bands, herself. The verdict? Lemon and grapefruit oils acted the most quickly, followed by bergamot and spearmint. “All of those oils contain limonene in varying amounts, with orange, grapefruit, and lemon at the top of the list,” she says. “For contrast, I tested clary sage and geranium, neither of which contains limonene, and they did not degrade the rubber in the same way.” 

That said, if you have orange, lemon, or grapefruit essential oils on-hand, a few drops on the wound rubber band can help it break apart in a snap. We should note: Make sure to drop the oil on the rubber band itself, not on your skin or hair. Limonene, when applied directly on the skin, is a common irritant—considering it’s strong enough to dissolve rubber when undiluted, you don’t want to saturate your skin, especially without some sort of carrier

The takeaway. 

Rubber bands can cause physical damage to the hair, especially when you remove those tiny elastics from your delicate strands. We suggest skipping them if you can, but we realize they are super helpful for keeping styles snug—if you do use them, this hack can perhaps lessen the damage. 

