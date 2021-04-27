This Strange Hack Can Help Get A Rubber Band Out Of Your Hair — Without Breakage

That said, if you have orange, lemon, or grapefruit essential oils on hand, a few drops on the wound rubber band can help it break apart in a snap. We should note: Make sure to drop the oil on the rubber band itself, not on your skin or hair. Limonene, when applied directly on the skin, is a common irritant1 —considering it's strong enough to dissolve rubber when undiluted, you don't want to saturate your skin, especially without some sort of carrier.