Errands are opportunities for connection for two clear reasons. The more overt one is that errands are so regular and routinized. They never really end—one gets crossed off the list only to be replaced by another, and we simply can’t escape doing them. So by their very nature, errands hand us a number of chances to converse and relate, again and again, to a regular cast of characters in our neighborhood.

The second reason is more discreet. It is not about what defines the errands themselves, but about what describes us while we are running them. When we are focused on getting chores done, we are not nearly as particular, intentional, pre-planned, or self-conscious. We forget to care so much about how we are seen or what others think of us. Instead, we are engrossed in the tasks of the moment. We simply are.

In this innocent state of nonchalance, we are simultaneously more peeled back, effortless, and authentic. Sans the artifice, we are more approachable and unwittingly receptive to actually being seen, known, met, and spoken to. This can unwittingly attract easeful connections.