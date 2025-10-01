Now, you can use these for expert-level blowouts, but as Newman showed in this video—you can also use it when air drying. First, he divides his hair into sections (the number will depend on how thick your hair is). Then "prep the hair with a curl-defining product," he says. After, he takes his brush, and starting at just below the root, he pulls it through the hair while twisting the brush as he moves down the strand. "After, don't forget to scrunch the hair back up," he says. "Then you can air dry or diffuse."