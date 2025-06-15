Advertisement
The Surprising Hack That Can Nix Dark Circles (No Concealer Necessary)
Concealer is no doubt a hero makeup product, but any time I hear whispers of a hack that doesn't include one, I'm eager to investigate. After all, there's nothing like a workshop on color theory to really get a beauty editor giddy.
Today's lesson includes a tutorial from the famed celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes; in a TikTok, she teaches us how to brighten your under-eyes using nothing but bronzer. Prepare to streamline your beauty routine.
How to use bronzer to nix dark circles
"The reason why this works is because, typically, bronzers are warm, and the warmth of a bronzer is going to counteract any blue—aka, dark circles—around the eyes," Hughes explains. Essentially, think of a warm-toned bronzer as an under-eye color corrector: The former contains orange under-tones that neutralize any cool blue hues.
That's actually the main difference between bronzer and contour; while both can bring definition to the face, contouring formulas tend to read much more cool-toned. So make sure you do have a proper bronzer before tapping it into your under-eyes, as a contour will only exacerbate any shadows.
You may want to choose a cream product over powder since you'll be using it in place of concealer.
On that note, you totally can layer a concealer over your bronzer for a brighter look, or you can stick to a bronzer-only application. The latter is perfect for days when you just want a bit of oomph, but even if you do apply concealer, it will still appear pretty natural.
Hughes swipes her go-to formula on her inner and outer eye corners, then stipples it in with a fluffy concealer brush. "Pat in [the formula] because you don't want to merge the concealer too much with that bronzer," she notes. "You want them to be sitting on top of one another."
The takeaway
And there you have it: Brighter under-eyes without a stitch of concealer (unless you choose to layer). "This trick definitely gives you a slightly less bright look," says Hughes, "which actually can sometimes look way more natural." Makeup lite, if you will.