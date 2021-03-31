mindbodygreen

How To Use Bronzer To Add Volume To Your Lips — It Looks All Natural

How To Use Bronzer To Add Volume To Your Lips — It Looks All Natural

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Image by svetikd / iStock

March 31, 2021

For any makeup fan, you know how important it is to add dimension to your look. A pop of blush adds a vibrant, flushed look. Contour and highlight can make you appear sculpted. A few strategic dabs of glossy balms can make you look dewy and fresh-faced. A strategic liner placement can make your eyes appear more open and wider. 

Obviously the same rules apply to your lips—adding texture, high points, and shadow can make them look plumper and more voluminous. 

Well, this trick from makeup artist Arabella Trasca does wonders. And as she recently shared on her TikTok, it takes an unexpected product: a cream contour, or bronzer. 

How to use bronzer to make your lips appear bigger.   

This lip-plumping trick all comes down to bronzer. “Take a cream contour and contour the outside of your lips using a brush,” says Trasca, who looks to be using a flat concealer-sized brush and Tom Ford’s Shade & Illuminate Highlighter & Shader Duet. For a natural dupe of this product, Tower 28’s Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer is just as dreamy and has better-for-you ingredients. “Go all around and then blend it right out into the skin. I always have a tissue around to blot any excess product,” she continues. Be sure to not skip the blending part, as you’re looking for a wash of color—not a straight line. 

After, dip a fluffy brush (something like Sephora Collection PRO Powder Brush will do the job) into the smallest amount of your go-to foundation or tinted moisturizer. Wipe off the excess on your hands, and then gently brush it on and around the lips. “Just stimple it on the lips,” she says. 

And for the grand finale: “Take a lip liner and just slightly, again, above your open lip line, draw the liner all the way around your lips. Then take a lipstick shade a similar shade and fill in,” she says. She uses a soft, dusty rose hue on her lips, but if you want to find your most-natural shade—check out our guide. She tops off her natural-looking lips with a dash of gloss on the center of the bottom lip and on the cupid’s bowe, which will add a layer of light and reflection. 

The takeaway.

Crafting a solid makeup look is all about layering highlights, shadows, and textures. It’s no different on your lips. 

