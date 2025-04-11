Simply roll the polish between your palms to swirl the mixture. Another caveat? Polish thinners typically contain the same base ingredients as nail polish, so it might affect the pigment depending on how many drops you use. (Generally, the more drops you use, the more washed out your color may appear.) One or two drops likely won't make a noticeable difference, but if you're concerned about the color payoff, you might want to follow some of the other methods below.