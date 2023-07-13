What supplements are right for you? Take our 90-second quiz

“I’m a dermatologist, and everything we learned as kids about how to care for a cut or wound is totally wrong,” Zubritsky declares over Instagram.

The common care method she refers to is applying hydrogen peroxide and then layering on an antibacterial ointment—while this isn’t the method everyone learned, it’s certainly a common practice.

Why is this method ineffective? Well, Zubritsky notes that hydrogen peroxide can actually inhibit wound healing1 , and some antibacterial lubricants can lead to allergic dermatitis. When used together, the chance of quick and easy healing actually declines.