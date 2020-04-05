Even when your children grow into adults and have children of their own, they're still your kids. Right now, older adults are considered at higher risk of illness for the coronavirus. Despite those personal risks, most older parents can't help but worry about how their children and grandchildren are faring amid the pandemic.

Parents, as elderly as they may be, retain maternal and paternal concerns for their kids. As a parent to grown children myself, I want to know that they're doing OK right now, and that their younger kids are taking care as well. But how do you prepare for emotional discussions like that?