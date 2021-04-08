Wooden cutting boards have been a kitchen standby for ages, beloved by both home cooks and pro chefs for their durability and lovely aesthetic.

But since wood retains water more than a plastic cutting board might, these boards also tend to absorb particularly strong smells—and germs. So to find out how to best keep your wooden cutting boards in shape over the years, we asked Tarek Alame and Tiffany Yu, co-founders of the California-based cutting board company Sonder LA, for their top cutting board tips.