How I like to describe worrying is, worrying is a mental cancer that metastasizes from something in one area of your life, to one that feels all-pervasive and permanent.

Fundamentally, when you enter the worrying spiral, your worries jump from concerns in one part of your life to bigger, fearful things in many parts of your life. Time enters its own time dilation field like those bubbles in sci-fi flicks, and three minutes very quickly morph into three hours. And add in the physical effects of all that anxiety— from migraines to palpitations to clammy hands— to the mental exhaustion, and your original problem hasn’t been solved. Instead, it’s been amplified.

And as these habitual grooves— from mindset to bodily sensations to behaviors we engage in— get stronger, the more entrenched we are in worrying. Some clients tell me they spend up to eight hours a day worrying.

And it shows in the frown lines on their face as they rest. Their posture. The speed at which their brains can shut down something positive or neutral, turning it into something threatening. That’s not a good way to live this one precious life of yours, is it?