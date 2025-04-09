Sock curling is an easy, no-fuss way to achieve heatless curls overnight: Just wrap the strands around your go-to pair, sleep on it, and unfasten the 'do in the a.m. It may take some practice to achieve your desired level of curl, but that is what's so great about this heatless style—sock curling won't weaken the hair structure if you do it again (and again, and again…).