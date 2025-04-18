"You should never pull or tug a hangnail because it may cause damage to the surrounding tissue and lead to an open wound vulnerable to infection," says Evelyn Lim, chief educator of Paintbox—an important tip to mind as you wield the nail clippers later on, but even more so if you're one to pick and prod the area with your fingers. Not only can it cause tears and irritation to the delicate skin, but you can also introduce bacteria into the small wound.