How To Safely (& Painlessly!) Get Rid Of A Hangnail In 4 Easy Steps

I know I’m not alone when I say: Hangnails are the worst. Those tiny tears, quite common with dry and brittle nails, can be uncomfortable and oftentimes painful. And well, they’re annoying to look at—so you might rip them off for some immediate gratification. But this only leads to swollen, stinging fingers (my cuticles ache just typing the sentence) and even more hangnails down the line.

So how do you rid those jagged pieces of skin without leaving your poor digits irritated and raw? While it’s always best to see a professional nail tech if you can, experts say it is possible to mend the nail beds at home. Find the step-by-step method below.