If your issue is more to do with armpit and sweat stains, you may need something more intense. Just like vinegar, baking soda is another household DIY favorite. To make your cleaning concoction mix baking soda with splashes of water until it forms a paste. Then apply it directly on the the stain for several minutes (like 10 to 20 should do the trick!). Once the timer goes off, rinse the garment with warm water. Always spot treat first to make sure the mixture doesn't harm the fabric.