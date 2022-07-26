While you may be tempted to go in with something wet, a dryer sheet just might do the trick. What's great about this technique is that you'll be able to rub off the stain without having to worry about dry time.

"The key, surprisingly, is to look for something dry with texture, like a dryer sheet or even balled-up pantyhose," green-cleaning expert Tonya Harris tells mbg. To keep the trick eco-friendly, save your used dryer sheets every once in a while for these occasions, as a fresh piece isn't necessary.

If you have the time, try to steam the stain beforehand: "This will help relax the material as well as the stain," Harris says. If you don't have a steamer, you can hang the garment next to a steamy shower. Then begin to rub in circular motions with the sheet. "You should see the stain easily begin to lift," Harris says.