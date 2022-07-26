 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Home
How to Actually Get Rid Of Deodorant Stains, From A Cleaning Expert

How to Actually Get Rid Of Deodorant Stains, From A Cleaning Expert

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Asking For A Friend: How Do You Quickly Remove Deodorant Stains?

Image by Leandro Crespi / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 26, 2022 — 20:11 PM

We've all been there: You throw on your favorite black top and rush out the door without realizing you're carrying along some white stripes on your garment. The culprit? Deodorant. 

It's a frustrating scenario, especially when the stain doesn't rub off right away. Many deodorant formulas are made to last, after all. However, it's not impossible to rid those pesky marks in record time: If you've got a deodorant stain on your clothes that won't budge (or you want to be prepared for the next time this occurs), see below for the best expert tips and at-home treatments:

1. Use a dryer sheet.

While you may be tempted to go in with something wet, a dryer sheet just might do the trick. What's great about this technique is that you'll be able to rub off the stain without having to worry about dry time. 

"The key, surprisingly, is to look for something dry with texture, like a dryer sheet or even balled-up pantyhose," green-cleaning expert Tonya Harris tells mbg. To keep the trick eco-friendly, save your used dryer sheets every once in a while for these occasions, as a fresh piece isn't necessary. 

If you have the time, try to steam the stain beforehand: "This will help relax the material as well as the stain," Harris says. If you don't have a steamer, you can hang the garment next to a steamy shower. Then begin to rub in circular motions with the sheet. "You should see the stain easily begin to lift," Harris says. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Make a vinegar bath.

If your deodorant stain is especially stubborn, you may want to opt for a vinegar bath. Be sure to use white vinegar and have enough time to wash the garment post-treatment. Basically, you'll want to soak the piece of clothing in a sink or bucket filled with a 4:1 white vinegar to water ratio, Harris explains. Then let it sit for 30 minutes to an hour. 

Finally, Harris explains, "Use a cloth, old toothbrush, or a laundry brush to gently scrub the stain." Follow up by washing the garment as you normally would with a trusty detergent

3. Opt for a store-bought sponge.

probiotic+

probiotic+
Tackle your gut issues now, so you don’t have to think about them later.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(97)
probiotic+

If you're constantly on the go, you may consider keeping a sponge with you. These dry sponges from Spa Sister are perfect for impromptu stain removal. Harris recommends keeping one or two of these in your purse for when you're in a pinch.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Skip the damp towel.

While you may be tempted to reach for a damp towel to treat your stain, Harris recommends staying far away from this tactic. "A wet towel is not ideal, especially for dark clothing. It can cause the color to run, and it can also further set the deodorant stain into the shirt," she says. 

Instead of reaching for a wet towel, use one of the methods listed above. These remedies are sure to fight the stain without spreading or compromising the color of your clothing. 

How to prevent deodorant stains.

Now that you know how to get rid of any stains you currently have, allow us to suggest a few preventive measures for next time: 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

1. Opt for a natural, clear deodorant. 

If your powder deodorant constantly leaves behind white streaks, you may consider switching to something that glides on clear. What's more, a natural, aluminum-free option may be best for those looking to avoid pit stains as well. 

"Pit stains are actually typically caused by a reaction of sweat to chemicals in antiperspirant, particularly aluminum," Harris previously told mbg. So if you keep it clear and natural, you're sure to avoid both deodorant and pit stains in the future. Here's a list of our favorite aluminum-free deodorants, for those on the hunt. 

2. Let your deodorant dry before getting dressed. 

This one may seem like a given, but the small tweak can help limit white streaks left behind on your favorite pieces. As a rule of thumb: Put on your deodorant before doing your beauty routine. This way, your product will be fully dry by the time you get dressed. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

3. Treat any stains ASAP. 

It might be tempting to toss your stained garment into the laundry bin and let it sit until wash day, but that may make matters worse. "The fresher the stain, the easier it is to remove," Harris says, so try to treat these marks soon after they happen. 

The takeaway. 

It's all too common to leave the house with a few white stripes on the side of your favorite top, especially if you're rushing to get ready. Deodorant is meant to stick to the skin, but unfortunately, it frequently finds its way to your garments instead.

Rather than rubbing the stain with a wet towel, opt for a dryer sheet, dry sponge, or a vinegar bath. In the future, look for a no-transfer, natural deodorant and let it completely dry before dressing. Now, if it's sweat stains you're dealing with? That's an entirely different story.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

This Hair Treatment Literally Nursed My Damaged Strands Back To Health

Jamie Schneider
This Hair Treatment Literally Nursed My Damaged Strands Back To Health
Beauty

Makeup That Survives The Heat: How To Make Your Look Last, From A Pro

Hannah Frye
Makeup That Survives The Heat: How To Make Your Look Last, From A Pro
$79.99

The 14-Day Detox Plan

With Frank Lipman, M.D.
The 14-Day Detox Plan
Integrative Health

Exhausted After Every Weekend? You Might Need More Of These Nutrients

Sarah Regan
Exhausted After Every Weekend? You Might Need More Of These Nutrients
Beauty

This Is How Micro-Decisions Affect Your Skin Health Over Time

Alexandra Engler
This Is How Micro-Decisions Affect Your Skin Health Over Time
Integrative Health

The Best Time To Take Your B Vitamin To *Actually* Reap The Benefits

Merrell Readman
The Best Time To Take Your B Vitamin To *Actually* Reap The Benefits
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Eating More Of This Underrated Mineral May Be Key For Heart Health, Study Finds

Merrell Readman
Eating More Of This Underrated Mineral May Be Key For Heart Health, Study Finds
Love

It's Not Cheating, But Research Says This Action May Weaken Your Relationship

Sarah Regan
It's Not Cheating, But Research Says This Action May Weaken Your Relationship
Beauty

15 Best Body Lotions For Men That Will Give Your Skin Major TLC

Jamie Schneider
15 Best Body Lotions For Men That Will Give Your Skin Major TLC
Beauty

Before You Even Think About Popping Your Pimples, Please Read This

Hannah Frye
Before You Even Think About Popping Your Pimples, Please Read This
Integrative Health

Always Wake Up Tired? What It Means & What To Do, From Sleep Specialists

Emma Loewe
Always Wake Up Tired? What It Means & What To Do, From Sleep Specialists
Functional Food

This Underrated Sweetener Has Vitamins & Minerals — But Is It Healthier?

Merrell Readman
This Underrated Sweetener Has Vitamins & Minerals — But Is It Healthier?
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-remove-deodorant-stains

Your article and new folder have been saved!