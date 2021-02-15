mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Sex
Want To Really Bond With Your Partner Sexually? Try This Trick From A Sex Expert

Want To Really Bond With Your Partner Sexually? Try This Trick From A Sex Expert

Kelly Gonsalves
Contributing Sex & Relationships Editor By Kelly Gonsalves
Contributing Sex & Relationships Editor
Kelly Gonsalves is a sex educator, relationship coach, and journalist. She received her journalism degree from Northwestern University, and her writings on sex, relationships, identity, and wellness have appeared at The Cut, Vice, Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and elsewhere.
(Last Used: 2/12/21) Want To Really Bond With Your Partner Sexually? Try This Trick From A Sex Expert

Image by VegterFoto / Stocksy

February 15, 2021 — 11:04 AM

It can be easy to get into a sort of “performance” mindset when it comes to sex: You might find yourself thinking about making sure the experience feels sexy, getting your partner off, or making sure your body is looking flattering at all angles. Or you might be concerned about how long it takes you to orgasm and get swept up in the focus on hitting some climax.

All of these concerns, though common, can actually make it harder to focus on the physical sensations you’re experiencing—and on fostering an actual connection with your partner during sex.

In a recent interview with mbg, holistic sex educator Taylor Sparks suggested one intriguing way to get out of your brain and back into the room with your partner: relinquish all control over to them.

The practice of relinquishing control.

That means exactly what it sounds like: giving up total control of what happens during a sexual session and allowing your partner to make all the decisions. “Let them take you in the direction that they believe will bring you the most joy,” Sparks explains.

There’s a lot of trust involved in this type of sexual play. You’re allowing your partner to decide everything about the sexual encounter: how you’ll move your body, what positions you’ll be in, when or whether you'll orgasm, and even what the energy should be like between you. On your end, your only goal is to completely let go of any desire to control the outcome of the sexual session—don’t worry about pleasuring your partner, getting yourself off, being “good in bed,” or anything else—and just allow yourself to be totally present in the experience your partner is creating for you.

“When you give up your control and put trust in your partner, you are able to release your energy to them. This strengthens your connection,” Sparks explains.

In other words, the benefits are twofold: getting out of your head, paying more attention to the sensations in your body, and connecting more fully with your partner because you aren’t thinking about what you should be doing or trying to achieve any outcomes.

“So many of us love being ‘in control,’ and the thought of releasing that control can be challenging,” Sparks adds. “These practices require communication.”

Advertisement

How to try it.

This is definitely something you should discuss before actually trying it, just to make sure you’re both on the same page about what’s going to happen and to make sure both people are on board for the experience. Bring up the idea of playing with control the next time you’re having sex and suggest the idea of one of you relinquishing it completely.

Sparks adds that it can be pleasurable to also bring in other forms of power play into the mix if you’re interested, such as sensory deprivation (think: blindfolds), edging, orgasm denial, or bondage (simple handcuffs can really add to the mood of relinquishing control).

Make sure to establish boundaries and potentially a safe word beforehand, and regroup afterwards with a little aftercare to see how the experience went. This type of play isn’t necessarily the type of thing you need to do every time you have sex, but it can be something to add into the mix every now and then if you find you enjoy it.

Relinquishing control can be a really powerful way to really bond and connect with your partner during sex, instead of being consumed with trying to do everything “right.” As Sparks explains: “This practice will allow you and your partner to reach new heights of sexuality ecstasy that brings you closer together.”

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Kelly Gonsalves
Kelly Gonsalves Contributing Sex & Relationships Editor
Kelly Gonsalves is a multi-certified sex and relationships educator based in Brooklyn and the sex and relationships editor at mindbodygreen. She has a degree in journalism from...

More On This Topic

Love

9 Special Valentine's Day "Dates" You Can Go On Without Leaving Home

Sarah Regan
9 Special Valentine's Day "Dates" You Can Go On Without Leaving Home
Love

45 Small Ways To Be More Romantic In Your Relationships

Kelly Gonsalves
45 Small Ways To Be More Romantic In Your Relationships
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

5 Traditional Herbal Aphrodisiacs That May Amp Up Your Amorous Spirit

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
5 Traditional Herbal Aphrodisiacs That May Amp Up Your Amorous Spirit
Beauty

This 5-Step Valentine's Day Makeup Look Gives You A Candle-Lit Glow

Jamie Schneider
This 5-Step Valentine's Day Makeup Look Gives You A Candle-Lit Glow
Personal Growth

What We Keep Getting Wrong About Self-Love + How To Fix It ASAP

Shannon Kaiser
What We Keep Getting Wrong About Self-Love + How To Fix It ASAP
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Beware: This Lovey-Dovey Tarot Card Isn't What It Seems On First Pull

Sarah Regan
Beware: This Lovey-Dovey Tarot Card Isn't What It Seems On First Pull
Functional Food

Lentil's Are A Nutrient-Dense Hero: Here's How To Cook Each Kind + 10 Recipes

Eliza Sullivan
Lentil's Are A Nutrient-Dense Hero: Here's How To Cook Each Kind + 10 Recipes
Beauty

Want To Try Slugging For Supple Skin? This Is How Clean Beauty Experts Do It

Jamie Schneider
Want To Try Slugging For Supple Skin? This Is How Clean Beauty Experts Do It
Routines

7 Exercises That Will Fire Up Your Entire Body — Without Any Equipment

Kristine Thomason
7 Exercises That Will Fire Up Your Entire Body — Without Any Equipment
Nature

The Sacred Lesson From Nature That Healed My Burnout — For Good

Natasha Deganello Giraudie
The Sacred Lesson From Nature That Healed My Burnout — For Good
Integrative Health

Is It Normal To Wake Up In The Middle Of The Night? We Asked A Sleep Specialist

Sarah Regan
Is It Normal To Wake Up In The Middle Of The Night? We Asked A Sleep Specialist
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-relinquish-control-during-sex-for-more-connection

Your article and new folder have been saved!