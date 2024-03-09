Fill up two bowls of water, one as warm as you can handle, and the other one as cold as you can handle. Place your hands in the cold-water bowl, close your eyes, and focus on the water’s temperature, how it feels on your skin when you gently move your fingers. Use a timer, then after a minute, move your hands to the warm-water bowl, notice how different it feels. Again, after a minute move your hands back to the cold-water bowl. Notice how it feels when you switch between the two bowls. You can do this exercise for as long as is helpful to you; try to aim for five minutes so you can really get into it.