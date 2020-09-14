When your life is not going as planned, and you face a myriad of challenges, it is tempting to allow your mind to focus on the negative. Whether your career is stalling, your love life is on the rocks, or your health is not what it used to be, the problems you contend with tend to overshadow the blessings you might take for granted. And because this tendency to focus on the negative is something a vast majority struggle with, many self-help gurus and counselors recommend keeping a gratitude journal.

This is good advice. The simple act of jotting down a few things you are grateful for each day can powerfully elevate your mood and increase your sense of well-being. It can help you shift your focus from everything that's going wrong to all that you have going for you, and this usually leads to the realization that you have a lot more to be thankful for than you previously realized.

Because the practice is so transformative, many commit to it, rarely skipping a day. However, while this might sustain some during challenging times, for others, it leads to a hollow routine that no longer brings delight and appreciation.

This is a sign of gratitude fatigue: Your brain adapts to the positive feelings that your gratitude practice creates, resulting in less powerful feelings over time. But researchers like Robert A. Emmons, Ph.D.—whose studies on the benefits of gratitude helped launch the phenomenon of gratitude journaling—claim there are simple ways to bring your experience of gratitude alive again. If you've been dealing with gratitude fatigue lately, here are a few ways to overcome it: