Psychologist

Charles Garfield, Ph.D., is a psychologist, professor, and the author of twelve books including Our Wisdom Years: Growing Older with Joy, Fulfillment, Resilience, and No Regrets. A clinical professor of psychology in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of California School of Medicine at San Francisco (UCSF) for nearly four decades and a fellow of the American Psychological Association, he is currently a research scholar at the Starr King School for the Ministry at the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley. He has also been recognized internationally as the founder of Shanti Project, a widely acclaimed AIDS and cancer service organization.

For more than forty years, he has pioneered the development of healthcare and social service-oriented volunteer organizations in a wide variety of settings. He has lectured widely, addressing audiences that include a Clinton White House conference, the U.S. Olympic Committee and Head Coaches of Olympic sports, and the leadership of Oklahoma City following the bombing of that city’s federal building.