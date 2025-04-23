"It's all about the brush you use and how you blend," she says. "Choose a concealer that's either a close match to your foundation color or your skin tone, and then, using a fine-tipped brush like my Pin Point Liner, tap the product on top, being careful not to cover outside of the discoloration. Give the product a couple of seconds to oxidize and thicken up a bit, and then wipe the makeup brush clean on a dry washcloth and gently feather around the edges only."