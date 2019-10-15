Hatch A Batch Of Spooky Avo Spider Eggs Just In Time For Halloween

Friendly reminder: Halloween isn't just about orange and black! Thanks to a few natural superfoods, we're getting creative—and a little green—in the kitchen this year.

If you're hosting or attending a party this year, try this fun-to-make, kid-friendly spin on the classic deviled eggs party platter. Instead of the usual mayo, we've swapped in avocado to keep that smooth, creamy consistency. And while California's avo season has come to an end, we're just in time for Avocados from Chile—which are picked at the height of freshness between September and March. Rich in fiber and loaded with nearly 20 vitamins, minerals, and oils, Avocados from Chile help keep your fall and winter menus heart-healthy, satisfying, and, in this case, vibrantly spooky.