A Delicious & Skin-Boosting Soup Recipe: How To Make It + Why You’ll Glow

Tomatoes and red bell peppers are also rich in vitamin C—an essential nutrient that is necessary for proper collagen production and function in the skin. Tomatoes even contain full-body supporting properties, such as iron, potassium, folate, and ferulic acid.

Bone broth is yet another reason this recipe is so skin-loving. See, this base is rich in collagen, which is the backbone of your skin’s elastic function. As you age, your collagen will begin to decline, so it’s important to support it via collagen-rich foods.

That being said, you may not be keen on consuming loads of bone broth daily (which is fair). So be sure to fill the daily gap with collagen supplements for consistent, adequate skin support–here’s what to look for.

