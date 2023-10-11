A Delicious & Skin-Boosting Soup Recipe: How To Make It + Why You’ll Glow
There’s no denying that what you eat has an impact on your skin, for better or for worse. That said, it’s important to know which foods support a beaming complexion. To come, one warming recipe with loads of skin foods—here's why they’ll support your glow from the inside out.
A skin-supporting tomato soup recipe
Makes 5-6 servings
Ingredients
- 2 bundles of medium-sized tomatoes
- 1 15 oz can diced tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 red onion
- 3 cloves of garlic
- ¾ cups bone broth
- 1 cup freshly chopped basil leaves
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1-2 teaspoons cayenne pepper (optional)
Instructions
- Roast tomatoes & bell pepper: Slice your tomatoes in half and place them face down on a baking sheet. Do the same with your red pepper. Drizzle olive oil over them.
- Roast: Roast your tomatoes in the oven for 35 minutes at 400 degrees.
- Dice & sauté: Dice your onion and garlic. Sauté that in a large pot with olive oil until the onions begin to brown.
- Add the rest: Now add your chopped basil, sea salt, onion powder, canned tomatoes (with the juice), roasted tomatoes, roasted bell pepper, and bone broth to your pot.
- Simmer: Let this simmer for 35 minutes.
- Blend: Use an immersion blender (or normal blender) to create a smooth, creamy texture to the soup. Serve topped with chopped basil and cayenne if you want a spicy kick.
Make it your own
Skin-related benefits
First, this recipe utilizes a notoriously underrated skin superfood: tomatoes. See, tomatoes have heaps of lycopene—a type of organic pigment called a carotenoid. This is the element that makes tomatoes so skin-healthy; namely, they have been shown to visibly reduce skin erythema formation (aka redness) and improve the appearance of dark spots on the skin.
Tomatoes and red bell peppers are also rich in vitamin C—an essential nutrient that is necessary for proper collagen production and function in the skin. Tomatoes even contain full-body supporting properties, such as iron, potassium, folate, and ferulic acid.
Bone broth is yet another reason this recipe is so skin-loving. See, this base is rich in collagen, which is the backbone of your skin’s elastic function. As you age, your collagen will begin to decline, so it’s important to support it via collagen-rich foods.
That being said, you may not be keen on consuming loads of bone broth daily (which is fair). So be sure to fill the daily gap with collagen supplements for consistent, adequate skin support–here’s what to look for.
The takeaway
What you eat does impact your skin, so it’s worth adding skin-boosting recipes to your diet consistently. This delicious tomato soup recipe is packed with lycopene, which has been shown to visibly reduce skin reddening and improve dark spots, making it an easy and warming skin-supporting dish. Here, more foods for glowing skin to consider.
