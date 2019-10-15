mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Food Trends
|
Medically Reviewed

Moon Milk Is The Anti-Stress, Anti-Insomnia Tonic We All Need

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Medical review by Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Physician
Dr. Bindiya Gandhi is an American Board Family Medicine–certified physician who completed her family medicine training at Georgia Regents University/Medical College of Georgia.

Photo by @alison__wu

Last updated on October 15, 2019

If you have sleep or anxiety problems, you're not alone. As we cap off a tumultuous political, social, and environmental year, more and more of us have a hard time shutting our brains off at night. There are many remedies for insomnia—yoga, eating sweet potatoes (yes, really!)—but few are as pretty as Moon Milks.

Moon Milks are based on the Ayurvedic tradition of sipping warm milk to ground your body before slipping off to sleep—think of them as lattes designed for the evening. While simply drinking warm milk might have been enough in the old days, influencers these days are using a bevy of add-ins to (literally) spice things up. These elements add functional benefits, flavor, and often turn the drink those pastel, Insta-perfect tones you may have spotted on your feed.

The main feature of Moon Milks? Adaptogens. Adaptogens have been growing in popularity in recent years, thanks to brands like Moon Juice and Sun Potion, and certain ones, like ashwagandha, have been clinically proved to significantly reduce stress. In one study, it was shown to be as powerful as lorazepam, a prescription anxiety drug. "It starts as a feeling similar to a hand resting on my upper back or the base of my neck," says Carlene Thomas, R.D. (and Next Great Nutritionist winner!), who swears by the Ayurvedic herb. "It quiets the noise in my brain so I can stop worrying about whatever is distracting or stressing me out."

Mushrooms are also popular add-ins, particularly calming varieties like reishi. Amanda Paa, of the blog Heartbeet Kitchen, uses tart cherry juice for its natural melatonin, while Instagram influencer Alison Wu will add hormone-balancing shatavari. Collagen has been shown to help with sleep, and its high protein will keep your blood sugar balanced throughout the night—important because, according to holistic psychiatrist Ellen Vora, M.D., many 2 a.m. wake-ups are actually due to crashing blood sugar.

You can make a golden-milk-themed moon milk, a spiced cinnamon one, or even mix in berries for a subtle sweet flavor. The only rule? Keep it caffeine-free (yes, that includes chocolate!) so you're able to sweetly drift off to sleep.

White Chocolate Raspberry Rose Moon Milk Recipe

Photo: Allison Wu

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 1 cup milk of choice
  • 1 tablespoon raw cacao butter, melted
  • ¼ cup fresh or frozen raspberries
  • 1 teaspoon powdered ashwagandha
  • 1 teaspoon rosewater
  • 1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup
  • Pinch of sea salt

Method

  1. Warm cacao butter, milk, and raspberries in a small pot until almost boiling. Transfer to blender.
  2. Add all other ingredients, and blend until smooth. Drink immediately.

These doctor-recommended foods will also make you very sleepy.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$199.99

How To Control Anxiety

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
How To Control Anxiety
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-make-moon-milk

Your article and new folder have been saved!